The launch of the Ministerial Institute, by the Grain Coast Annual Conference of the Global Methodist Church, was conducted on Saturday, January 17, 2026, and saw a historic step towards enhancing Christian instruction and leadership training for Liberians based on different theological and practical approaches.

During the launch ceremony of the Institute, prominent leaders within the Church, including the Conference Superintendent, Rev. Dr. Jerry P. Kulah, the Desk Officer and Chief Administrator of the Institute, Rev. Dr. Isaac Chukpue-Padmore, Presiding Elder of the Christopolis District, Dr. Julius Z. Y. K. Williams, I., and other prominent elders and members of the Conference, had been invited.

The newly established Ministerial Institute has been accredited by the National Commission for Higher Education in Liberia, and it is now a legal learning institution. According to the church leaders, the institute is not a training facility for Global Methodists, but any Christian is free to join, indicating a new era in quality Christian learning within the Grain Coast Annual Conference.

Giving a background information about the Institute, Rev. Dr. Chukpue-Padmore declared, "The Grain Coast Ministerial Institute is committed to training, developing, and empowering pastors and church leaders within Liberia." As per Rev. Dr. Chukpue-Padmore, the aim of the institute is to endow pastors, as well as church leaders, with a strong background in theological education, ministry training, and an understanding about the church's vision within society.

The purpose of the Institute is: "to make disciples of Jesus Christ through nurturing and empowering leaders who are committed to spreading scriptural holiness throughout the world." Other goals revolve around the preparation of men and women for ministry who will produce disciples of Christ, worship passionately, live their lives lavishly through their love, and witness boldly.

Some of the values that direct the Institute include faithfulness to the words of Jesus Christ, teamwork, integrity, accountability, and its emphasis on being a servant leader.

Rev. Dr. Chukpue-Padmore revealed that the faculty of the Institute is composed of qualified theologians, practitioners, and church leaders who possess requisite academic qualification and fervor for ministry.

He pointed out that members of the National Commission on Higher Education praised the quality of the faculty and the administration as the institution went through the certification process.

The Ministerial Institute is based at the Barnes Foundation School Campus, Lakpazee, Zoo Road, Airfield, Sinkor, Monrovia. The institute is generally open to a broad audience in the church, including lay ministers, persons awaiting ordination in the Associate Order, lay leaders, church council chairs, worship leaders, financial officers in the church, leaders in the area of children's ministry, church school superintendents, and others in church work.

Courses offered include Certificate in Ministry through the Theological Program, as well as subjects in Church Leadership Development. These include such topics as New Testament Survey, Introduction to Christian Theology, Christian Ethics, Inductive Bible Study, Church Finance and Budgeting, Christian Worship, Preaching, Pastoral Care and Family Life, Evangelism and Discipleship, Christian Stewardship, and sustainability methodologies.

Church leaders stressed that the Institute is also aimed at serving both pulpit ministers and lay leaders for holistic development in all levels of leadership within the church.

Serving as keynote speaker, Conference Superintendent Rev. Dr. Jerry P. Kulah described the launch as a dream fulfilled, stressing that God delights in small beginnings. He said that although the Global Methodist Church in Liberia is still young, it is firmly guided by God, who leads His people in righteousness and truth through Jesus Christ.

Dr. Kulah warned against drifting from Scripture, noting that many once Bible-centered institutions lost their spiritual foundations because of compromised leadership and theological liberalism. He emphasized that seminaries shape the future of the Church; therefore, it is critical that Scripture remain the foundation of faith and practice.

Further, the reason for the founding of the Ministerial Institute is based on the conviction felt by the initiator, and this is to eventually develop into a full-fledged seminary to train pastors and leaders rooted in God's word. He appreciated the attendees for becoming the seed for the vision.

"Based on Jeremiah 6:16," Dr. Kulah emphasized four key instructions to leaders: stand, look, ask, and walk. These were to serve as antidotes to spiritual failures. Many spiritual leaders who were strong had fallen because over time, they drifted from truth.

Charge to Students and Leaders

Ever hear of the As explained by Dr. Kulah, to stand, it means an honest examination of oneself and one's call, recognizing that theological education, by itself, is insufficient for ministry. To look, he urged the audience to consider the future implications of their calling on their families, communities, the Church, and the nation within their vision. This was based on his experience from Liberia's civil war to his theological studies in Nigeria.

He went on to say that ask is "figures of prayer and discernment" and that leaders must recognize their "identity and gift" and "align" themselves "with people who share their vision and their commitment to God's word. And finally, the walk involves "obedience to the Holy Spirit" and preachers "preach the gospel" through their "integrity and service" in "all of life."

Dr. Kulah closed his presentation in praise of the initial growth of the Global Methodist church. It was also a time for appreciation as he commended the efforts of its visionary leaders such as Rev. Dr. Isaac Chukpue-Padmore.

"We are not just planters of seeds but we are also seed-givers. We are not the ones that will reap. We are not the ones that will harvest. We are just planters that will plant seeds that will be harvested by God

Delivering closing remarks on behalf of the Institute's staff, Rev. Dr. Allen Paye tagged the occasion historic, citing the fact that some of the greatest moments in history began in humble places such as a classroom or under the shade of a tree. "We thank God for this opportunity to assemble the servants of God to pursue ministry with excellence, integrity, and stewarding the Gospel well.

The Institute is timely and provides a venue to better understand theology and improve ministerial capacity not only for the church but also the communities they serve, according to the Rev. Dr. Paye.

"As Scripture says in 2 Timothy chapter 2 verse 2, I encouraged our gathering to learn with humility and readiness, and to pray for God's power to guide our lectures, our dialogue, and our interactions."

He concluded with welcoming those in attendance and praying God's ongoing blessings for the Ministerial Institute and the Grain Coast Annual Conference of the Global Methodist Church.

With the official launch, the Institute will officially begin classes for its first batch for five (5) weeks with church leaders and ministerial members of the Global Methodist Church Liberia before welcome to christian community upon their return from its general conference in February of this year 2026