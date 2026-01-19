Nigeria: Father Bobbo Paschal Released After Two Months in the Hands of His Kidnappers

19 January 2026
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Abuja — After two months in prison, Father Bobbo Paschal, parish priest of St. Stephen's Parish Church in the Kushe Gudgu Kagarko Local Government Area (LGA), of Kaduna State (northern Nigeria), is free again. He was kidnapped from his rectory in the early morning hours of November 17 (see Fides, 18/11/2025). During the attack, the bandits killed the priest's brother. His release was confirmed by a statement from the Archdiocese of Kaduna, signed by its chancellor, Father Christian Okewu Emmanuel, according to which the priest was released unharmed on January 17.

Msgr. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, Archbishpo of Kaduna, thanked the security authorities, parishioners, and citizens who had campaigned and prayed for Father Paschal's release.

A few hours after his abduction, a false report of the priest's death circulated on some social media platforms, which was then officially denied by the Archdiocese of Kaduna (see Fides, 20/11/2025).

The circumstances of Father Paschal's release are currently unknown.

