Ghana: Truck Crashes Into Buildings At Kumawu - MP Assures Victims of Full Support

19 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Member of Parliament for Kumawu and Chairman of the Human Rights Committee of Parliament, Ernest Yaw Anim, has assured families affected by a tragic road accident of his full support as they go through a difficult period.

In a statement issued from his office, he confirmed that the accident happened on Friday, January 17, 2026, when a construction truck transporting sand from Abotanso lost control and crashed into a hairdressing container shop and a storey building.

He said the incident claimed four lives and left five others in critical condition.

He noted that he visited both the accident scene and the hospital on Saturday morning to personally assess the situation and check on the injured.

According to him, the visit was to better understand the needs of the victims and their families.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

He wished those who were injured a speedy and full recovery, adding that his thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected.

He assured the families that he would stand by them and offer the necessary support throughout this challenging time.

He called on the government, corporate bodies, faith-based organizations, benevolent individuals, and the general public to come together to assist the victims through financial help, medical care, and emotional support.

He further urged the people of Kumawu to show compassion and remain united, saying he would continue to work with traditional authorities, local leaders, and other stakeholders to ensure the affected families receive the help they need.

