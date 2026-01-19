Ghana: Insight Communications Group Lauds President Mahama's Endorsement As Chair of the African Union, Calls It a 'Reset Agenda' to Project Fair Trade in International Markets.

Insight Communications Group International Ltd has warmly welcomed the recent endorsement of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama as the West African candidate for Chairperson of the African Union (AU) when the rotating leadership returns to West Africa in 2027. This endorsement by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) underscores confidence in Ghana's leadership and reflects growing continental support for a bold Pan-African agenda that champions fair trade and economic justice on the global stage.

The unanimous backing of President Mahama by ECOWAS Ministers and Heads of State highlights his stature as a seasoned statesman equipped to steer the AU through a critical period of transformation and renewed engagement with international partners.

In a statement issued today, Insight Communications Group described the endorsement as a pivotal moment in Africa's diplomatic trajectory--one that aligns with President Mahama's broader "reset agenda" aimed at recalibrating Africa's position in global economic governance and ensuring that trade partnerships are fair, equitable, and conducive to sustainable development.

"President Mahama's endorsement as AU Chair is not just a regional victory; it is a continental mandate to reset Africa's engagement with the world and to champion trade justice, economic integration, and the advancement of African enterprises in the global market," the statement read.

The endorsement comes at a time when Africa is intensifying calls for reforms in global trade architecture, addressing economic inequalities, and advocating for greater value addition across African economies before export. President Mahama's leadership, supporters argue, will give fresh impetus to these strategic priorities at the AU and in global fora advancing Africa's interests.

Insight Communications Group further emphasised that President Mahama's vision for shared prosperity, investment partnerships, and fair market access resonates deeply with private sector and civil society ambitions across the continent. As the African Union prepares for its transition of leadership in 2027, they called on all stakeholders--including governments, regional blocs, development partners, and investors--to support this continental vision for inclusive growth and equitable trade relations.

"Under President Mahama's prospective chairmanship, Africa has the opportunity to forge new pathways for cooperation that centre on mutual benefit, African industrialisation, and the harnessing of intra-African economic potential," the organisation added.

The group urged accelerated engagement with African youth, women entrepreneurs, and grassroots business leaders to ensure that the AU's agenda under President Mahama reflects the aspirations of Africa's burgeoning demographic and economic landscape.

About Insight Communications Group:

Insight Communications Group International Ltd is a strategic communications and development consultancy committed to advancing Africa's socio-economic progress through thought leadership, advocacy, and partnership mobilisation. The Group is led by Jeremiah Quayson, a strategic development expert with deep involvement in international trade advocacy and youth empowerment initiatives.

This statement reflects current developments around President Mahama's endorsement by ECOWAS as the AU chair candidate for 2027. The African Union chairmanship rotates among regions, and Mahama's candidacy positions Ghana and the West African sub-region to lead continental diplomacy and integration efforts.