Nigeria: NCC Unveils Spectrum Roadmap to Boost Broadband, Drive $1trn Digital Economy

Abuja — The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has unveiled a draft Spectrum Roadmap for 2026-2030, alongside new guidelines for opening the lower 6GHz and 60GHz spectrum bands, as part of efforts to expand broadband access, drive investment, create jobs, and strengthen Nigeria's digital economy.

Speaking at the launch on Monday in Abuja, NCC Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Dr. Aminu Maida, emphasized that spectrum is a critical national resource underpinning mobile connectivity, broadband services, satellite communications, emergency networks, financial platforms, and smart technologies.

Representing the EVC, Head of Spectrum Administration, Atiku Lawal, said the roadmap is designed to provide a forward-looking framework that instills investor confidence, encourages innovation, and ensures quality communication services across the country. "The initiatives are expected to stimulate broadband investment, expand digital infrastructure, create jobs, and strengthen Nigeria's digital economy as the country positions itself to meet rising data demand and global competitiveness targets," he added.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Lawal highlighted that effective spectrum planning will reduce broadband deployment costs, encourage network expansion into underserved areas, and unlock opportunities for businesses that rely on digital connectivity. He noted that demand for spectrum is rising rapidly due to data-intensive applications, artificial intelligence, cloud services, and the Internet of Things, requiring smarter planning and flexible regulation.

The NCC said opening the lower 6GHz and 60GHz bands will provide new capacity for high-speed, affordable, and reliable connectivity, particularly for Wi-Fi in homes, schools, businesses, and public spaces. "Expanded access to unlicensed spectrum will lower barriers to innovation, support new digital services, and enable SMEs to leverage affordable connectivity for growth," Lawal said.

Representing the Head of Spectrum Administration, Engr. Joseph Emeshili described the roadmap as more than a technical document, calling it a strategic blueprint to bridge the digital divide, expand economic participation, and make reliable connectivity accessible to all Nigerians, including rural communities. He added that the lower 6GHz band will enable the full potential of Wi-Fi 6, while the 60GHz band will support multi-gigabit wireless links for advanced applications such as AI, cloud computing, and smart cities.

Engr. Gidado Maigana, representing NCC Executive Commissioner for Technical Services, Engr. Abraham Oshadami, said spectrum planning is critical for meeting broadband targets, attracting investment, and ensuring Nigeria remains globally competitive. He noted that stakeholder input will help strengthen final policies and that expanded spectrum access will improve network quality, reduce deployment costs, and accelerate the transition to a digitally driven economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The NCC said its approach aligns with national development priorities and the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda, supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's goal of building a $1 trillion digital economy by 2030.