Nigeria: Lagos Orders Postmortem As Twins Die After Vaccination

The Lagos State Government has ordered a postmortem on nine-month-old identical twins, Testimony and Timothy Alozie, who reportedly died about 24 hours after receiving routine immunisation at a primary health care centre, Ajangbadi, part of the state.

The incident came to public attention after the twins' father, Samuel Alozie, popularly known as Promise Samuel on TikTok, shared videos showing the bodies of his sons in separate body bags while narrating how they died shortly after the vaccination.

Speaking in a follow-up viral video on Thursday, Alozie said he took the twins for routine immunisation on the morning of December 24, 2025, adding that they became extremely weak immediately after the injections.

"They could not eat, they could not play, they could not even disturb as they used to. They were just weak," he said.

According to him, a nurse at the health centre advised that the children be given paracetamol if their temperature rose. He said he and his wife administered the drug and also bathed the children in cold water, but their condition did not improve.

"It happened that the immunisation was conducted on the 24th of December in the morning, and on the morning of 25th December, they died. On the 24th, after the injection, they were very weak, and I gave them paracetamol because the nurse said that if the temperature continued, I should provide them with paracetamol.

My wife bathed them in cold water. They died on the 25th. The two of them died at the same time. The drug weakened them to the extent that they couldn't talk, they couldn't eat, they couldn't play as usual," he said.

The distraught father said the twins were healthy before the immunisation and that he had always ensured they received their routine vaccines from birth.

"I'm just confused. How can I lose two children, identical twins that I have suffered so much for? Just nine months, they were not sick. Just because I decided to fulfill the righteousness of taking them for immunisation," he said.

Alozie also noted that the nurse who administered the last injections was not the regular official who usually attended to his children. He rejected preliminary explanations from the health centre that the deaths might have been caused by "food bacteria."

"The nurse is talking about bacteria, food bacteria. She said that it is food bacteria that killed my children. How can food bacteria kill a child? Food that I've been giving them from one month to nine months did not kill them," he said.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Ibrahim Mustafa, said investigations were ongoing and that a postmortem had been ordered.

"We sympathise with them, and we understand the grief these parents will be going through, but we would like for the right things to be done and the right decisions to be taken. The police are investigating, and we are also conducting our own investigation as a state. We are awaiting the postmortem findings. This particular vaccine has been given to many children before and after these kids, and nothing like this has been recorded," he said.

Mustafa added that the bodies of the twins were deposited at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital morgue and that the government would make its findings public.

"Once the postmortem findings are out, we will communicate appropriately," he said.

Alozie, however, expressed fears that the outcome of the investigation might be manipulated to shield the government-owned health facility, describing the situation as "government- to- government."

"Please, if you are a lawyer, a human rights lawyer, help me. I don't have the money to fight this alone. I need justice for these children," he pleaded.