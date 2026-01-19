Nigeria: Group Raises Concern Over Low Vaccine Uptake in Bauchi

The Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), in collaboration with its Communities of Practice (CoP) in Bauchi, Borno, Kano and Sokoto States, has released the 2025 Immunisation Budget Accountability Scorecard, highlighting both achievements and gaps in Bauchi state's immunisation efforts.

AHBN founder and coordinator, Dr Aminu Magashi Garba, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Bauchi.

According to the statement, the scorecard is the result of sustained, evidence-based monitoring and citizen-led accountability initiatives aimed at assessing government commitment to immunisation financing, budget allocations, fund releases, and service delivery performance.

The statement noted that although the Zero Dose Learning Hub (ZDLH) initiative, supported by GAVI and implemented with technical assistance from AFENET, officially ended in December 2025, AHBN reaffirmed its commitment to continue accountability advocacy in 2026 and beyond.

The network said this would help ensure equitable access to life-saving vaccines, particularly for zero-dose children.

The report commended Bauchi state for achieving a major milestone in immunisation financing during the 2025 fiscal year.

It revealed that the state government allocated and fully released N872 million into the Immunisation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Basket Fund, representing a 100 per cent fund release.

AHBN described the development as a strong demonstration of political will and continuity in supporting routine immunisation programmes, while urging the state government to sustain the momentum in subsequent budget cycles.

However, the scorecard also revealed persistent challenges in immunisation outcomes. Data showed that Penta 1 and Penta 3 vaccination coverage rates remain below 40 per cent, indicating a gap between financial commitments and actual service delivery results.

The network emphasised the need for improved implementation, stronger community engagement and enhanced demand-creation strategies to ensure that released funds translate into higher vaccine uptake across the state.

AHBN called on government agencies, development partners, civil society organisations, and community stakeholders to intensify efforts to ensure that every eligible child in Bauchi state is fully immunised.