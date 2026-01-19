interview

"On Sunday, they discovered that surgical scissors had been left inside her during the previous operation"

Abubakar Mohammed is the husband of late Aishatu Umar, who died after surgical scissors were allegedly left inside her body during an operation carried out in Kano in September 2025. He explains in this interview with LONGTONG YAKUBU that despite repeated complaints of abdominal pain during post-surgery follow-ups, doctors reportedly dismissed the symptoms as normal. Her condition later worsened, leading to multiple hospital visits where scans eventually revealed the retained surgical instrument. She was prepared for emergency surgery to remove the scissors, but died in the process. Abubakar expresses dissatisfaction with the state government's decision to suspend three health workers, insisting that justice, not suspension, should be pursued for the loss of his wife, who left behind five children.

Tell us what actually happened to your late wife?

My name is Abubakar Mohammed. I am the husband of the deceased, Aishatu Umar, who recently died as a result of medical negligence. Surgical scissors were left inside her body during a previous surgery carried out in one of the hospitals in Kano.

Can you tell us what actually led to her death?

The problem started after a surgery she had. After she was discharged, we usually had follow-up visits. During those visits, she always complained of stomach pain, especially in her lower abdomen. Each time, we were told it was normal after an operation and that it would improve with time. Eventually, they said there was no issue and advised us not to return unless there were complications.

When did her condition worsen?

Last week Friday, she called me crying that her stomach was seriously hurting her. I was far away at the time, so the children rushed her to the emergency unit. She was treated, and she was discharged around 2 a.m., but the pain did not stop. We returned to another hospital, Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Kano, on Saturday. Tests were carried out on her and also did some scans. The doctors wanted to admit her, but because renovations were underway, they referred us to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

So, what happened there?

She was received at the emergency unit and later referred to the Female Medical Ward. A team of gynaecologists reviewed her and requested further tests, including an X-ray and another scan. On Sunday, during the X-ray, they discovered that surgical scissors had been left inside her during the previous operation.

What did they now do?

So a general surgeon was immediately invited to review her, and arrangements were made for emergency surgery to remove the scissors. Unfortunately, while she was being prepared and taken to the theatre, she died.

What type of surgery was initially performed on her? Was it a child's birth?

It was not childbirth. The operation carried out at Abubakar Imam Urology Centre was for the excision and exploration of a left renal cyst. The surgery was done on 16 September 2025.

So, the scissors had been inside her since till she died on January 11, 2026?

Yes.

The state government has suspended three health workers. Are you satisfied?

I am not satisfied at all. Suspension is not enough. We are talking about a human life here. Someone acted negligently, and suspension cannot be the punishment for that.

What action do you expect from the government?

The government knows the rules and regulations. There are medical and professional councils, the police, and other relevant authorities. I want justice to be done. That is all I am asking for.

Was she your only wife, and how many children do you have?

Yes, she was my only wife. We have five children. The youngest is three years old.