Ghana: NPA Commends Tema Oil Refinery for Rapid Revival

20 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A delegation from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), led by its Chief Executive Officer, Edudzi Tameklo, paid a working visit to the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) last Thursday to assess progress and verify compliance following the Authority's approval for the refinery to resume full operations.

During a meeting with the Managing Director of TOR, Edmond Kombat and the General Management team, TOR expressed appreciation for the NPA's instrumental support in the refinery's revival.

The Managing Director noted that effective laycan management had resulted in fully stocked tanks clear evidence of improved operational efficiency.

Commending TOR's leadership and workforce, Mr Tameklo reaffirmed his commitment to championing the refinery's restoration, stating: "I will be the number one champion for the need to support TOR, because if TOR is working, it makes my work easier."

Drawing on insights from his recent visit to the Dangote Refinery, Mr Tameklo highlighted the imperative for scale, efficiency, and modernisation.

He underscored the importance of automation, noting that "no one should be sent to go and turn a valve."

He further stressed the shared responsibility of the NPA and TOR to safeguard plant integrity, cautioning that approvals must be grounded in safety and operational readiness: "We must be mindful of our responsibility to ensure that we do not say 'proceed' when what is required is 'stop work', because the integrity of the plant must not be compromised."

Mr Tameklo also emphasised the broader impact of TOR's revival on Ghana's downstream petroleum sector, including enhanced price stability and significant foreign exchange savings through reduced reliance on imported petroleum products.

The visit concluded with a facility tour to confirm that TOR is operational and fully compliant with regulatory requirements. TOR Management expressed sincere appreciation to the CEO and Management of the NPA for their continued support.

As Ghana's premier refinery, the Tema Oil Refinery's return to full operations delivers substantial national benefits--strengthening energy security, stabilising fuel prices, creating jobs, and improving foreign exchange management.

FROM TIMES REPORTER, TEMA

