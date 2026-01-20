Ghana: 240 Tonnes of Fresh Tomatoes Supplied to Markets ...to Address Shortage

MORE than 240 tonnes of freshly harvested tomatoes from Upper East Region have been delivered to markets in Accra, the Greater Accra Region, under the West Africa Food System Resilience Programme (FSRP).

It is aimed at addressing Ghana's recurrent tomato shortages and price volatility, particularly during the dry season.

The markets are Agbogbloshie and the CMB Railway Market, as well as Palace Mall and Accra City Hotel.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The initiative is being implemented under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), funded by the Government of Norway and coordinated by the World Bank.

Related Articles

It seeks to revitalise the domestic tomato industry through dry-season cultivation to ensure year-round availability and reduce dependence on imports.

The consignment was delivered by the West Africa Food System Resilience Programme (FSRP) in partnership with agribusiness firm FarmMate Ltd.

Mr Opoku Agyeman Clinton, the Sustainable and Compliance Officer of Accra City Hotel, told The Ghanaian Times in Accra on Saturday that its decision to source tomatoes from the FSRP-FarmMate project was based on food safety considerations.

He noted that the facility was certified under ISO 22000, an international food safety management standard incorporating Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP).

He mentioned that the hotel conducted a supplier audit at FarmMate's facilities and found its production processes compliant with required food safety standards.

Mr Clinton added that the tomatoes arrived firm and unbruised, and that both chefs and clients had attested to their quality, which had enhanced the hotel's menu consistency.

At Palace Mall, the Head of the Fresh Purchasing Department, Bassam Taleb, stated that the freshness and hygienic quality of FarmMate's tomatoes had contributed to increased customer patronage.

He said FarmMate met strict procurement requirements, including the use of quality seeds, chemical-free production methods and approved irrigation water sources.

Mr Taleb urged the government to invest further in agriculture to expand the availability of chemical-free produce on the market.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Traders in Accra's open markets had also welcomed the supply. At the CMB Railway Market, bulk tomato trader, Naomi Atuahene, remarked that the tomatoes could last up to five days without refrigeration, outperforming imported varieties, particularly those from Burkina Faso.

She said the produce demonstrated Ghana's capacity to meet domestic demand with high-quality local tomatoes and called for the expansion of similar initiatives.

At Agbogbloshie Market, a trader, Hannah Owusu, cited relatively lower prices and improved hygiene as key benefits.

She highlighted that demand had increased, with buyers purchasing larger quantities due to the freshness and cleanliness of the tomatoes.

Ms Owusu urged traders and hospitality businesses to patronise locally produced goods and reduce the use of chemically treated imported products, which she said were harmful to public health.

FSRP-FarmMate has pledged to supply locally-produced, chemical-free tomatoes to help ease shortages during the dry season.

BY RAYMOND APPIAH-AMPONSAH

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q