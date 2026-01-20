Ghana: Aib Strengthens Ghana's Aviation Safety Framework - Transport Minister

The establishment of the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB) Ghana, as an independent institution, has significantly strengthened the country's aviation safety framework, the Minister of Transport, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has stated.

Mr Nikpe emphasised that the bureau ensured that investigations into aircraft accidents and incidents were objective, transparent, and compliant with international standards, safeguarding lives while reinforcing public confidence in air travel.

He made the remarks In a speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, at the fifth anniversary ceremony of AlB Ghana held yesterday in Accra on the theme: 'Enhancing Safety: The Role of Accident Investigation in Aviation Safety in Ghana.'

He explained that AIB Ghana was established in October 2020 following the passage of the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Bureau Act, 2020 (Act 1028), after accident investigations had previously been conducted on an ad hoc basis within the civil aviation ministry.

He described its creation as a major milestone, noting that institutional independence guarantees objectivity, transparency, and adherence to international best practices.

He added that aviation safety was defined not merely by the absence of accidents but by robust systems, sound practices, and coordinated frameworks that anticipate risks and manage hazards.

He further highlighted that investigations were aimed at preventing accidents rather than assigning blame, in line with ICAO Annex 13 standards.

"As Ghana's aviation sector grows, maintaining high safety standards becomes increasingly critical," Mr Nikpe said, noting that regional and global cooperation supports ICAO data sharing, risk identification, and harmonisation of standards.

Welcoming participants, the Acting Commissioner of AIB Ghana, Mr John M K Wumborti, indicated that the anniversary was more than a ceremonial milestone.

He described it as an opportunity to reflect on the bureau's purpose and journey, anchored on its commitment to protecting lives, strengthening trust in the aviation sector, and ensuring safer skies.

Mr Wumborti recalled that over the past five years, the bureau has conducted investigations, issued safety recommendations, strengthened governance, provided specialised training, and collaborated with national and international stakeholders.

Looking ahead, he pledged to deepen technical capacity, improve the implementation of recommendations, and expand regional cooperation, emphasising that every investigation provides lessons to prevent future accidents.

The Acting Director General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Rev. Stephen Wilfred Arthur, underscored the critical partnership between the Authority and AIB Ghana.

He noted that their collaboration under the State Safety Programme had strengthened data-driven risk management, ensured proper classification of aviation occurrences, and integrated investigation outcomes into regulatory oversight.

Furthermore, Rev. Arthur also highlighted the importance of continuous investment in capacity building, modern investigative tools, and emerging technologies, including drones, to enhance accident investigation, maintain global best practices, and ensure that Ghana's aviation system remains safe, resilient, and aligned with international standards.

The week-long anniversary activities include stakeholder engagement sessions, public safety outreach in communities, and awareness initiatives in schools to encourage interest in aviation careers.

The bureau will also hold a feeding programme for vulnerable people along selected routes, followed by an evening gathering for participants. The celebration will conclude on Sunday with a thanksgiving service at the Kingdom Family International Church in Accra.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

