Ghana: Uwr Minister Urges Stronger Media Partnership for Development, Accountability

The Upper West Regional Minister, Mr Charles LwangaPuozuing, has reaffirmed government's commitment to press freedom and democratic governance while calling on the media to deepen its role as a development partners in the region.

He made the call during a press soiree with journalists in Wa, describing the engagement as a moment of reflection, honest dialogue and shared responsibility.

Addressing media practitioners, MrPuozuing noted that while the first interaction with the press earlier in the year focused on expectations and anticipations, the second engagement was meant to take stock of developments in 2025 and examine collective efforts toward governance, accountability and regional growth.

He stressed that the media remained one of the strongest pillars of Ghana's democracy, with the power to shape public consciousness, influence policy debates and amplify the voices of the voiceless.

The Regional Minister commended journalists in the Upper West for their professionalism and responsible reporting, particularly in covering government programmes and Regional Coordinating Council activities.

According to him, development-oriented journalism over the past year helped draw attention to critical challenges, mobilise stakeholders and, in some cases, attract national and international support.

Touching on agricultural challenges, MrPuozuing addressed concerns about surplus maize, especially in the Sissala belt.

He disclosed that efforts were underway to expand the Kedan maize processing factory in Sissala East to add value to excess produce left after harvest.

He explained that approval was being awaited from the Exim Bank for the expansion, which would increase processing capacity and provide a ready market for farmers.

He also appealed to the media to amplify farmers' concerns and draw attention to institutions mandated to purchase cereals at fair prices.

He further revealed that several factories in Funsi, Tumu and Lambussie, which were previously constructed without equipment, were being reconsidered for activation through private sector participation.

On infrastructure, the minister stated that contractors had completed preparatory works on several stretches, including the Sawla-Tamale and Navrongo routes.

He added that Chinese contractors were mobilising to site for the Wa-Hamile road enclave.

He expressed confidence that by the end of the month, most contracts would be active on site.

He also announced plans for speed ramps, signage and routine maintenance works across highways, feeder roads and urban roads, noting that over 130 road contracts had been awarded in total.

Health and security issues also featured prominently in the engagement. MrPuozuingagain stated that meningitis, which posed a major challenge when he assumed office in February 2025, was now under control following the establishment of a task force and improved preparedness.

He urged the media to play a proactive role in public education, especially in alerting residents to early symptoms and the need for prompt medical attention.

However, he described drug abuse as his most worrying challenge, revealling that investigations and arrests were ongoing, with several cases before the courts.

He then appealed to journalists to sustain public discussion on drug abuse and follow up on court cases, arguing that consistent media attention would strengthen law enforcement efforts and reduce undue pressure on security agencies.

FROM NAZIRU ALHASSAN, WA

