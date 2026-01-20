Ghana: 30 PWDs in Ayawaso East Municipality Receives Support

Thirty persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the Ayawaso East Municipality have received livelihood support packages and cash assistance under the eighth disbursement of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) earmarked for PWD empowerment, as part of government's social inclusion and poverty reduction drive.

The beneficiaries were selected from about 100 applicants after a screening process conducted by a committee set up by the Assembly to assess needs and ensure fairness.

The intervention is in line with the national policy directive that mandates all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to allocate three per cent of their share of the Common Fund to support persons with disabilities to establish and manage sustainable livelihoods.

Addressing the beneficiaries at the presentation ceremony, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ayawaso East, Mr Abdul Ganiyu Ibrahim, said the items were provided to help recipients either start new businesses or improve existing ones, stressing that the support was meant to promote self-reliance and dignity among PWDs.

He cautioned beneficiaries against selling the items or keeping them idle at home, explaining that the objective of the programme was to enable them to earn a living and reduce dependency on family members, society or charity.

"This support is to help you make a living and not always depend on others or resort to begging," the MCE said.

Mr Ibrahim disclosed that although this was the eighth disbursement, more beneficiaries would be supported in subsequent rounds, assuring those who were not selected this time that their turn would come.

He added that each beneficiary had also been given an additional GH¢500 to help purchase initial stock, such as sachet water and drinks, to kick-start their businesses.

He encouraged beneficiaries facing challenges to promptly report to the Assembly for assistance, noting that monitoring teams would conduct follow-up visits to ensure the items were put to productive use.

The Municipal Social Welfare Officer, in a brief address, said the Assembly had over the years supported PWDs with items including deep freezers, electronic sewing machines, wheelchairs and popcorn machines, but acknowledged that demand for support remained high within the municipality.

According to the Assembly, the latest disbursement became possible following the release of the municipality's share of the three per cent Common Fund allocation, with procurement of items supervised by the MCE and municipal authorities to ensure transparency and value for money.

The items presented included deep freezers, industrial and electronic sewing machines, wheelchairs, popcorn machines, auto electric charging machines, welder support machines and cash support for medical care.

A total cash amount of GH¢30,000 was disbursed among the beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Assembly and government for the intervention, describing it as timely and life-changing, and pledged to use the items responsibly to improve their livelihoods and support their families.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA

