Ghana: Akuapem South Municipal Assembly Takes Steps to Restore Aburi Botanical Gardens

Following an alleged illegal felling of trees at Aburi Botanical Gardens, a historic site, the Akuapem South Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has begun steps to assess environmental damage and restore parts of the Botanical Gardens.

The move comes after the arrest of two individuals, including the Curator of the Gardens, who are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The Assembly confirmed the arrests in a press release issued by Mr Paul Osae Offei, Akuapem South Municipal Chief Executive and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

In a press release, it said the management swiftly partnered the Ghana Police Service to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tree cutting, saying that the action was unauthorised.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

It said all persons found responsible would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Aburi Botanical Gardens is a treasured ecological and tourism asset that must be protected for present and future generations.

It said "We are committed to ensuring justice is served and preventing any recurrence of such incidents.

A technical team has been deployed to assess the extent of damage, and a restoration plan will be developed in consultation with the Department of Parks and Gardens, Accra. "

GNA

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q