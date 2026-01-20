Ghana: Uds Wins 4th BCA Ghana Tertiary Team Chess Tourney

The University of Developmental Studies (UDS) has been crowned champions of the fourth BCA Ghana Tertiary Team Chess Championship, sweeping an impressive six gold medals and one silver.

After five intense rounds of high stakes battles against 81 elite chess talents from 11 tertiary institutions, including the University of Ghana, KNUST, UCC, Accra Technical University, among others, UDS beats all challengers to secure the prestigious championship crown.

The champions were ruthless in their title charge, delivering a commanding run that saw them rack up nine match points from four emphatic wins and a hard-fought draw.

Their consistency across all boards proved decisive as they outperformed strong opposition to emerge as the country's leading tertiary chess team.

With its main campus in Tamale, UDS had risen to national prominence, dazzling the world after storming to victory in the 2025 FISU Universities World Football Championship in China.

Elsewhere, Ashesi University mounted a thrilling challenge of their own, storming to second place with eight match points after an impressive campaign,

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), who also finished on eight match points after going unbeaten with three wins and two draws, placed third due to inferior tie-breaks, earning the bronze position.

The 4th BCA Ghana Tertiary Team Chess Championship once again affirmed the tournament's place as a cornerstone of university chess in Ghana, while cementing UDS's status as a tertiary chess powerhouse. -GNA

