Ghana: Black Maidens to Commence Camping Today

The Black Maidens will resume camping today at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram, as preparations continue ahead of upcoming international engagements.

Players and technical staff are expected to report to camp by 6pm, marking the next phase of training following the initial call-up announced last year, a statement from the FA noted.

The camp will bring together some of the most promising young talents drawn from clubs and academies across the country.

According to the Head Coach, Joe Nana Adarkwa, and his technical team, the camping period will assess player fitness, improve tactical understanding, and strengthen team cohesion as the Black Maidens intensify preparations for the upcoming FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers.

The return to camp underscores the commitment to youth development and sustaining Ghana's strong tradition in women football at the junior level, the statement said.

Players invited include Anita Yeboah (Fosu Royals Ladies), Priscilla Mensah (Sissamba Ladies), Mavis Sika (Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies), Rafia Osman (Tamale Super Ladies), Cynthia Obinserwuo (Police Ladies), Charter Wayikpen (Gyagba Ladies), Janet Amewudor, Epiphany Warriors) and Aminatu Abdulai (Northern Ladies).

Others are Mavis Yeboah (Teshie Constance Ladies), Zeinab Shani (FC Savannah), Sekinatu Amadu (Jonina Football Academy Ladies), Abubakari Rahima Napari (Northern City Ladies), Grace Nyame (Dreamz Ladies), Veronica Tua (Gyagba Ladies), Linda Achiaa (Army Ladies), Gifty Azuma (Dreamz Ladies), Seidatu Wahab (Heart of Oaks Ladies (Oak FC), and Gloria Adomako Ameaa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies).

The rest are Daniella Abaa (Valued Girls), Gloria Owusu (Arm of God Ladies), Precious Akanguwie (Hearts of Oak (Oak FC), Ruth Ayayee (Supreme Ladies), Rosemond Adu-Twum (Windy Professionals Ladies), Benedicta Nketiah Danso (KAC Ladies), Josephine Nyanfule (Fosu Royals Ladies), Hajara Adam (Kumbungu Soccer Ladies), Hamdia Budali Mohammed (Northern City Ladies), Mavis Koah (Somanya Rootz Sistaz), Christiana Ashiaku (Somanya Rootz Sistaz), Belinda Kpentey (Somanya Rootz Sistaz), Margaret Akosua Tawiah (KAC Ladies) and Rahama Azimpaga Mohammed (Tamale Super Ladies).

