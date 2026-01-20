Nigeria: Tinubu Gives Nigeria's Second-Highest Honour to Controversial Businessman Gilbert Chagoury

Mr Otedola alluded to Mr Chagoury's contribution to Lagos's development in his post on X.

President Bola Tinubu has awarded Nigeria's second-highest national honour, GCON, to Gilbert Chagoury, the controversial Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire and close ally of the Nigerian president.

Although the award was given on 8th January, it was not announced by the presidency or made public until Monday.

Sources in the presidency confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that a copy of the award shared by billionaire Femi Otedola on X on Monday was authentic, but said the presidency may not issue a statement on the matter.

Mr Chagoury was accused of helping former Nigerian dictator Sani Abacha loot Nigeria's treasury when the latter held sway as head of state (1993 to 1998). He, however, became a close business ally to Mr Tinubu and played a major role in major infrastructural projects in Lagos, including Eko Atlantic City, which is set to host, among others, the largest US embassy building in Africa.

"Congratulations to my role model, dear friend and mentor, Ambassador Gilbert Chagoury, on the well deserved GCON honour conferred by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Sir, your life is a masterclass in vision, discipline, and steady excellence. From Banana Island to Eko Atlantic City, your work speaks in landmarks, jobs, and lasting impact, and your leadership has inspired generations of Nigerians to think bigger and act bolder," Mr Otedola wrote.

