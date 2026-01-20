Nigeria: Chris Okafor - 'If You Don't Stop Interfering, I'll Leak Your Video' - - Doris Ogala Dares Akpororo

The public feud was renewed on Sunday when the comedian, in an Instagram video, advised Ms Ogala to settle the differences with the clergyman, Mr Okafor, privately.

The ongoing controversy between actress Doris Ogala and the founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries, Chris Okafor, has extended to include popular stand-up comedian Jephthah "Akpororo" Bowoto, as the actress threatens to reveal alleged past sexual misconduct involving the comedian.

The public feud was renewed on Sunday when the comedian, in an Instagram video, advised Ms Ogala to settle the differences with the clergyman, Mr Okafor, privately, saying he had followed up on the prolonged issues since 2025.

Akpororo noted that the public backlash Mr Okafor faced as a result of their failed relationship only gained relevance because he is a clergyman, arguing that the issue lacks the seriousness of a typical Nigerian relationship issue.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I have been following the incident since last year, but I want to tell you something that people around you won't. The main reason Nigerians are criticising Okafor is that he is a pastor.

"Things worse than this have happened in the country, and if it were an ordinary man, it would have been you who faced the criticism," he said.

Mishandled

The comedian insisted that Ms Ogala mishandled the issue to leverage Mr Okafor's career, while also faulting the actress for threatening to release videos of their intimate moments with the pastor.

Akpororo, however, advised the actress to stop further escalating the issue online, saying her reaction has appeared overemotional and overreactive.

"I watched your interview with Daddy Freeze, where you said the pastor should stop posting his wife so that you won't leak video of your intimate moments, madam. You don't need all this.

"I would advise you to take the matter off social media, and then both of you can have a discussion to settle it. You don't need to do all these things; you are making it seem like this has never happened before.

Ogala reacts

Meanwhile, while reacting to counter the comedian's observations in an Instagram video on Monday morning, Ms Ogala stripped Akpororo of the right to comment on the issues, saying the comedian lacked basic education to understand the problem. She alleged that she would be killed if she stopped reporting the issues on social media.

Moreso, the actress alleged that the comedian's advice was influenced by financial benefits he had received from the pastor. She further threatened to leak a video of the comedian's past sexual misconduct if he continues to interfere in the issues.

"I think your problem is illiteracy. Your problem is that you didn't go to school. I know you are Chris Okafor's customer and that you perform at his church. There are boundaries.

"Do not tell me to take this off social media again because you are not in my position. If I stop speaking out online, I would be killed. You do not know these people, but I do. And if you don't stop, I will leak your video of where women dragged you, where you slept with them without wanting to pay.

"You ran off in your underwear. I will bring out your video where you told one of the women that your wife is more attractive. That's how you used God to deceive people," she said.

Challenge

Subsequently, Akpororo, in a separate Instagram post, challenged the actress to proceed with her threats. The comedian responded in a similar vein to the actress, giving her until the end of Monday to release the alleged video about his previous sexual misconduct.

"I saw your video. I'm giving you until the end of today to post the video you threatened to post. If you don't post it, you're a goat. I'm waiting for it," Akpororo said.

Backstory

The 37-year-old actress earlier alleged that the cleric failed to honour a promise of marriage after being together for over 9 years, and warned that Mr Okafor's new marriage to Pearl was doomed to fail.

Ms Ogala subsequently issued a formal legal notice, giving the clergyman 21 days to pay N1 billion or face court action.

In the suit, the actress was seeking aggravated and general damages, citing emotional, reputational, and psychological distress she claimed to have suffered following the collapse of the relationship and the way it was handled publicly. She accused the cleric of causing severe harm to her life.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Subsequently, Ms Ogala was arrested on 20 December in Abuja and released on 22 December in Lagos, following the collaborative efforts of social media influencer Martins Otse and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore.

However, days later, he publicly knelt and apologised to Ogala, acknowledging the truth of her claims regarding their past relationship.

His apology was, however, rocked with a series of fresh allegations from his ex-wife, Ms Bessem, who accused the cleric of subjecting her to physical abuse. At the same time, the actress alleged that the pastor knew something about the death of her late brother.

The mounting accusations reportedly led Mr Okafor to step aside from ministerial duties at The Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries for one month.

Following the allegations, the Lagos State Police Command commenced an investigation into multiple rape and other allegations against Pastor Okafor at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti.