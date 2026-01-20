Nigeria: Governor Radda Empowers 1,000 Adolescent Girls With Starter Packs

press release

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has empowered 1,000 adolescent girls who graduated from skills acquisition centres across the state with starter packs in six vocational trades, describing the initiative as a strategic investment in the future of Katsina State.

The beneficiaries, drawn from Kaita, Funtua, Matazu, Charanchi, Dutsi, Baure, Kurfi and Mani Local Government Areas, received their certificates and working tools at the Graduation and Empowerment Ceremony organised by the Office of the Special Adviser on Girl Child Education and Child Development.

Speaking at the event, Governor Radda said the programme reflected his administration's commitment to ensuring that every child, especially the girl child, has access to education, skills and opportunities for self-reliance.

"This ceremony represents hope, opportunity and a deliberate investment in the future of Katsina State. When you empower a girl, you empower a family, a community and the next generation," the governor said. He stressed that his government is determined to remove all barriers--social, economic or cultural--that hinder girls from acquiring education and skills.

"Our policy is anchored on equal opportunity. No child should be denied education or skills because of background or circumstance. Empowering the girl child is not just a social responsibility; it is a foundation for sustainable development," he added.

Governor Radda explained that Skills Acquisition Centres across the state have been strengthened to provide practical, market-driven skills that promote dignity of labour, self-reliance and economic independence.

At the ceremony, the graduands received starter packs in tailoring, knitting, leather works, cosmetology, catering and ICT, including sewing and knitting machines, leather and beauty kits, gas cookers, cooking utensils and laptops.

"Training without tools limits impact. That is why we are providing you with the equipment you need to start work immediately, earn a living and build sustainable futures," the Governor stated.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the tools, establish viable businesses and become positive contributors to their families and communities.

Governor Radda also announced a partnership between the Katsina State Government and Green House Company to provide advanced internships and employment opportunities for 300 of the graduands.

"This partnership will give you hands-on industry experience and open doors to real jobs, ensuring that your skills translate directly into economic opportunities," he said.

Mr Radda commended the Office of the Special Adviser on Girl Child Education and Child Development, instructors, parents and partners for their contributions to the success of the programme, reaffirming his administration's commitment to inclusive development and leaving no one behind.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser on Girl Child Education and Child Development, Jamila Abdu Mani, thanked the Governor for his consistent support for the girl child and other vulnerable groups.

"Your Excellency's leadership, vision and compassion have translated policy into real impact. Today's graduation and empowerment clearly demonstrate your commitment to education, skills and opportunity for our girls," she said.

She noted that the partnership with Green House Company would provide over 300 graduands with industry exposure and pathways to sustainable livelihoods.

"This collaboration will bridge the gap between training and employment, ensuring that our girls can convert their skills into income and independence," she added.

Hon Jamila described the starter packs as "seeds of opportunity and symbols of trust," urging the graduands to use them productively and become role models in their communities.

She concluded by praying for Allah's continued guidance and strength for Governor Radda and for sustained peace and progress in Katsina State.

Dignitaries at the event included the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon Nasir Yahaya Daura; Local Government Chairmen; Katsina Local government chairman Hon Isah miqdad, Chairman House committee on women affairs, Hon Ali Albaba, Chairman of Gwagware Foundation, Yusuf Ali Musawa; members of the Katsina State Executive Council; Representatives from katsina and Daura Emirates, and the graduating beneficiaries.