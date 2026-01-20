Nigeria: Anti-Tinubu Post - FG Amends Charges Against Sowore, Delists Facebook, X

The Federal Government has amended the cybercrime charges it filed against activist and former presidential candidate of African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore, for calling President Bola Tinubu a "criminal" in a publication he made on social media platforms.

In the amended charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/484/2025 and dated December 4, 2025, the FG delisted the two social media platforms where the post was shared on X Inc. (formerly Twitter) and Meta Platforms Inc., which were initially cited as 2nd and 3rd defendants in the matter.

The amended charge was signed by a team of prosecutors, comprising three Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, led by Mr. Akinolu Kehinde, SAN.

Aside from the removal of X Inc. and Meta (Facebook) Inc. as defendants, FG also reduced the counts in the original charge from five to two.

Sowore, who was initially arraigned before the court on December 2, 2025, is expected to take a fresh plea before trial Justice Mohammed Umar.

He had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge, after which the court released him on bail on self-recognizance.

Specifically, the FG alleged that he committed offences contrary to and punishable under Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024, as well as sections 59 and 375 of the Criminal Code Act.

The contentious post Sowore made on August 25, 2025, came after President Tinubu, while on an official visit in Brazil, claimed his administration had successfully ended corruption in Nigeria.

Irked by the post that referenced President Tinubu as a "criminal," the Department of State Services, DSS, wrote to the two social media platforms demanding a ban on Sowore's account and the removal of the vexatious statement.

The security agency equally wrote a letter to the activist, asking him to delete the post from all the platforms it was shared on.

The charge came after both Sowore and the social media platforms refused to accede to the request by the DSS.

According to the prosecution, the purpose of Sowore's post was to cause a breakdown of law and order in the country, especially among individuals who hold divergent views on President Tinubu's personality.

It added that the defamatory post was aimed to tarnish the personality and reputation of President Tinubu.

Among exhibits tendered before the court included a printout of Sowore's posts on X and Facebook, as well as the letters DSS wrote to the two platforms.

When the charge was previously read to him before trial by Justice Umar, Sowore--who was the presidential flag bearer of the AAC in the 2019 and 2023 elections--pleaded his innocence, even as his counsel, Mr. Marshall Abubakar, prayed the court to release him on bail pending the determination of the case.

The defence counsel had also informed the court that his client filed a motion to challenge the court's jurisdiction to entertain the charge.

On his part, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Kehinde, SAN, opposed the bail application, insisting that the defendant posed a flight risk.

He further applied for time to react to the defendant's preliminary objection which he said was just served on him.

In his ruling, Justice Umar held that he was minded to release the defendant on bail.

The trial judge said he took cognisance of the fact that the defendant was not only a presidential candidate in the country, but had earlier surrendered his international passport to the court.

Consequently, he granted the defendant bail on self-recognizance.

However, the court barred him from making statements capable of jeopardizing the peace and security of the country.

Justice Umar warned that the court would not hesitate to revoke the defendant's bail, should he violate the term.

The amended charge, read: "That you, Omoyele Sowore, Adult, Male, on or about the 25th day of August, 2025, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly or intentionally send a message by means of a computer system or network, to wit: your official "X" (formerly Twitter) handle page, @YeleSowore, wherein you posted the following message/tweet: 'This criminal @officialABAT actually went fo Brazil to state that there is NO MORE corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity fo lie shamelessly!' which message you knew to be false and posted for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order in Nigeria, posing a threat to life, or causing such message to be sent and thereby committed the offence of Cyberstalking contrary to Section 24(1) (b) and 24(2) (a), (b), and (c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024 and punishable under the same section.

"That you, Omoyele Sowore, Adult, Male, on or about the 25th day of August, 2025, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly or intentionally send a message by means of a computer system or network, to wit: your Official Facebook handle page. @YeleSowore, wherein you posted the following message/post: 'This criminal @officialABAT actually went to Brazil to state that there Is NO MORE coruption under his regime In Nigeria. What audacity to Iie shamelessly!' which message you knew to be false and posted for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order in Nigeria, posing a threat to life, or causing such message to be sent and thereby committed the offence of Cyberstalking contrary to Section 24(1)(b) and 24(2) (a), (b), and (c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024 and punishable under the same section."