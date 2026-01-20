Liberia: Boakai Sets Infrastructure Agenda

Gompa City — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has issued a strong call for deliberate, people-centered infrastructure development, declaring that Liberia's future prosperity depends on rebuilding roads, energy, water systems, and public institutions smarter and better than before.

Speaking Monday, January 19, 2026, at the official opening of the National Infrastructure Conference in Gompa City, Nimba County, President Boakai said the conference was conceived nearly two years ago out of concern over the visible deterioration and unsightly state of the national infrastructure, much of which he described as a lingering legacy of Liberia's civil conflict.

"This Conference is convened to foster an honest national discussion, one that confronts the decay of our infrastructure, identifies what needs repair, and charts a path toward rebuilding smarter and better," the President said, adding that "Our purpose is not simply to repair what is broken, but to design infrastructure that improves lives and restores dignity."

To underscore the social and economic importance of infrastructure, President Boakai referenced two global leaders. He quoted Indian politician Rahul Gandhi, who once observed, "A rising tide does not lift those who have no boat. We have to build the boat for them. We have to give them the basic infrastructure to rise with the tide." He also cited former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's remark that, "You and I come by road or rail, but economists travel on infrastructure."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"In my view, both quotations underscore the social and economic reasons why we must take deliberate action to develop our infrastructure, not only in Liberia but across Africa," Boakai said. He emphasized that infrastructure must go beyond physical assets and reflect people, dignity, and the future of a nation.

The President painted a frank picture of Liberia's infrastructure challenges, noting that for years roads were severely deteriorated, public buildings decayed, electricity remained unreliable, and access to safe water, sanitation, and adequate housing was far from universal.

These conditions, according to him, imposed daily hardship on our citizens and constrained economic growth.

Reflecting on Liberia's post-war experience, President Boakai said years of civil conflict destroyed infrastructure that once symbolized national pride. While those scars remain visible, he described them as an opportunity for renewal. Rebuilding infrastructure in this context is also an act of national healing, he noted.

Boakai stressed that rebuilding must be forward-looking, competitive, and resilient. "Yes, I agree, we must build back and build better," he said, adding that modern infrastructure must withstand climate change, generate jobs, grow industry, promote equity, and build a cohesive and open society, with no one left behind.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, he said the conference aligns with his Administration's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, as well as Africa's Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The President further that Liberia must move away from fragmented efforts and short-term fixes toward coordinated systems that leverage innovation and technology for current and future generations.

"This moment demands readiness of our institutions, our policies, and our leadership," Boakai declared. "The National Infrastructure Conference is, therefore, a call to action."

In closing, the President quoted former U.S. President John F. Kennedy for emphasis: "American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because American roads are good." He added, "We will be wealthy and prosperous when our infrastructure is good."

President Boakai expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Public Works, international partners, and stakeholders for organizing the conference, and thanked guests from Liberia and abroad for participating in what he described as a critical national conversation.

The program was attended by Ghana's Minister of Works, Kenneth Adjei, senior Liberian government officials, development partners, and members of the diplomatic corps, among others.