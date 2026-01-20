Nigeria: Why Super Eagles Skipped Afcon Bronze Medal Ceremony - - NFF

Super Eagles
Nigeria's Super Eagles
20 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has explained why Super Eagles players were absent from the medal ceremony at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria clinched third place on Saturday after defeating Egypt 4-2 on penalties, but the players were not present to receive their bronze medals following Sunday's final between Morocco and Senegal.

Speaking on the issue, Gusau said the players were unable to stay back for the ceremony due to pressure from their clubs, who demanded their immediate return after the playoff match.

According to Gusau, who was quoted in a post on X on Monday by journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, the situation was not unique to Nigeria, as Egypt faced the same challenge.

"The players could not wait to receive their medals on Sunday. Their clubs were already after them to come back after Saturday's game," Gusau said.

"I have the medals in my possession. And this is the case for Egypt too, not just us. Had the medal ceremony taken place on the day of the match, they would have had the medals."

The victory handed Nigeria their 9th third-place finish, the highest in AFCON's history.

