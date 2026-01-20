Nigeria: Abia Recruits 649 Health Personnel to Boost Healthcare

The Abia State Government has disclosed that it has recruited 649 new health personnel to boost healthcare services in the state.

This is as Gov. Alex Otti has been voted the best-performing governor in the Southeast by a forum of academic doctors in the zone.

Commissioner for Information Prince Okey Kanu, who disclosed this at a press conference in Umuahia, said that the newly recruited health personnel were part of the 771 vacancies advertised by the state in 2025.

The recruitment, according to him, is in line with the government's vision and continuous effort towards repositioning the health sector for better services.

Prince Kanu stated that out of the newly employed health workers, 432 were nurses already deployed to the various primary healthcare centres "being equipped and functionalised across the state."

The Commissioner explained that even after the shortfall of 122 medical personnel was filled up to bring the total number to 771, the Ministry of Health would still be open to employing more medical personnel to bridge the gaps.

Prince Kanu noted that among the newly recruited medical personnel is a neurosurgeon who had the opportunity to work in New York City but chose to come back and work in Abia State.

"Among the newly recruited medical personnel are those who have access to work overseas, who have chosen to come and work for the state government,

"Because of the confidence they have in the leadership style of the governor and the massive reforms being carried out in the state's health sector.

"Recently, a neurosurgeon was employed amongst this new set of medical personnel, someone who is an expert in this field and has a very rare speciality in medical practice."

Prince Kanu revealed that Governor Alex Otti has been voted as the best-performing governor of the Southeast zone by the Forum of Academic Doctors, following the massive transformation of the state across all sectors.

"Of course, we are aware that His Excellency does not accept awards, but it is important to note that Nigerians and the entire world are taking notice of what is going on here in the state.

"I want to inform us also that the state does not in any way participate in all these awards that come the way of the governor.

"But because Nigerians are interested in what is happening, there are various groups looking up to Abia for leadership," Prince Kanu noted.