Nigeria: No One Was Kidnapped in Kajuru - Police Commissioner, Council Chairman

Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Muhammad Rabiu, has described the reported Kadnap of over 100 worshippers at Kajuru, as mere falsehood which is being peddled by conflict entrepreneurs who want to cause chaos in Kaduna State.

Addressing reporters after the Sate Security Council meeting at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Monday, the police Commissioner challenged anyone to list the names of the kidnapped victims and other particulars.

Next Stay 40 42 00:00 00:00 / 00:00 10 Sec

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Alhaji Muhammad Rabiu warned rumour mongers to desist from trying to derail the prevailing peace in Kaduna State, threatening that full wrath of the law will be visited on such merchants of falsehood.

Speaking also, the Chairman of Kajuru local government, Dauda Madaki, said that when he heard rumour of the attack, he mobilised the police and other security forces to the area, Kurmin Wali, but found out that there was no attack.

"We visited the church where the so called kidnap took place. There was no evidence of the attack. I asked the village head, Mai Dan Zaria, and he said that there was no such attack.

"I also called the youth leader of the area, Bernard Bona who was interviewed by the press men that accompanied me, and he said that no such thing happened.

"So, I challenge anyone to name the people that were kidnapped and I have been waiting for this list and no one has come forward with a name.

"I believe that the rumour of the kidnap is being sponsored by people who are not happy with the relative peace that Kajuru has been enjoying since the coming of this administration," he added.

He advised the people of the area to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses, adding that they should report any suspicious movements and rumour mongers to security agents.

In his response, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home, Sule Shauibu(SAN) said that the CAN chairman and other religious leaders have interacted with the people of the area where the so-called kidnap occurred.

"They found out that what was pushed out to the public sphere was completely false," he said, assuring that "Kaduna State Government has zero tolerance for criminality."