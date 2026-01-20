Nigeria: Tanker Diesel Spill Causes Commotion in Lagos

A tanker carrying diesel crashed at Liverpool Bridge in the Apapa area of Lagos on Monday morning, sparking widespread commotion and attracting a large crowd.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.30am, with eyewitnesses reporting a significant spill of diesel from a ruptured part of the tank.

The tanker is believed to have left one of the tank farms in Apapa and was heading towards Mile 2 when it got hooked by the side of the bridge.

"I was driving from Area B when I saw the tanker wedged by the side of the bridge," said a Clearing Agent. "It was chaotic - people were rushing to collect the spilled diesel, and the smell of diesel was overpowering."

The witness said that many traders at the Liverpool fish market rushed to the scene with plastic buckets to scoop the product without considering the danger in the event of an explosion.

Emergency services, including the fire department and police, quickly responded to the scene, cordoning off the area to prevent further accidents.

However, despite their efforts, many onlookers managed to breach the cordon and collect the spilled fuel.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, who confirmed the incident, stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of an articulated Iveco tanker (RBC 98 XX), which he said was heavily laden with diesel lost control of the vehicle and toppled onto the bridge, resulting in significant structural impairment to the tanker and the uncontrolled discharge of large volumes of diesel across the carriageway.

He stated that the spillage of the highly combustible petroleum product from the elevated bridge to the area beneath the bridge was of great concern.

He explained that the occurrence regrettably drew the attention of some unscrupulous individuals who, he said, attempted to scoop the diesel, thereby compounding the volatility and danger inherent in the situation.