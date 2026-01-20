Nigeria: Cybercrime Against Tinubu - Sowore, Re-Arraigned, Trial for Jan 22

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed January 22 for the definite trial of activist, Omoyele Sowore, in the amended Cyberbullying charges brought against him by the Department of State Service (DSS) for allegedly calling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a 'criminal'.

Justice Mohammed Garba Umar on Monday fixed the trial date shortly after Sowore was re-arraigned on an amended two-count charge.

After the charges were read to Sowore and he pleaded not guilty, defence counsel, Abubakar Marshal Esq, objected to the application to commence the trial, arguing that the names of witnesses and their particulars were not attached to the proof of evidence as required by law.

However, the DSS counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), could not convince the judge to proceed with the trial as the judge adjourned to Thursday, January 22, for witness testimony.

The presiding judge ordered the DSS counsel to comply with the provisions of the law by listing names of the witnesses and their particulars, and to also supply the defendant with the necessary documents that would aid his preparation for defence.

Sowore, who is the publisher of Sahara Reporters and former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), was on September 23, 2025, charged with five-count alongside X (formerly Twitter) and Meta (Facebook) as co-defendants.

However, the charges were discontinued against the two social media platforms.

Sowore was alleged to have used his official X handle page @YeleSowore to tweet: "This criminal @OfficialPBAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is no more corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly!"

The alleged offending post, said to be contrary to Section 24(2) (b) of the Cybercrimes Prohibition and Prevention Act 2024, was said to have been made on August 25 within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court.

In count two, Sowore was said to have, on August 26, 2025, used his official Facebook page to send the same false message out for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order in the country and posing a threat to life.

The alleged offence is said to be contrary to Section 24(2) (b) of the Cybercrimes Prohibition and Prevention Act 2024; sections 59 and 375 of the Criminal Code Act.