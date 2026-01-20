Nigeria: Taraba Launches Electronic Filing Portal to Boost Justice Delivery

Taraba State government has launched an electronic portal for the filing of criminal cases through the Nigerian Case Management System (NCMS).

The initiative marked a major step toward digitising judicial processes and accelerating the delivery of justice in the state.

This is just as the chief judge of the state signed the Taraba State Civil Procedure Rules, 2026, as well as the Practice Direction on the e-filing of criminal cases in the state's high courts.

Governor Agbu Kefas, who performed the ceremony in Jalingo, described the initiative as a historic milestone and the first of its kind in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Timothy Kataps, who stood in for the governor, said the portal underscored the government's commitment to strengthening institutions, deepening the rule of law, and promoting effective governance.

The governor noted that the e-filing platform represented a foundational step toward the full deployment of a comprehensive case management framework in the Taraba State High Courts.

He reaffirmed his administration's support for ongoing judicial reforms and stressed that technology remained critical to achieving swift, fair, and transparent justice.

Governor Kefas also pledged to provide the necessary resources and infrastructure to sustain the modernisation of the judiciary.

"I commend the Taraba State Judiciary for taking a bold step toward digital transformation with the official launch of the NCMS and e-Filing Portal.

This initiative is designed to modernise court processes, improve case management, and ensure faster and more efficient delivery of justice," the governor said.

The Chief Judge of Taraba State, Justice Joel Agya, said the initiative was a proactive move to transition the judiciary from manual operations to a modern, technology-driven system.

He explained that the portal would allow for the electronic filing of originating processes and subsequent applications, improve case tracking from filing to final determination, and significantly reduce delays associated with manual registry procedures.

Justice Agya added that the system would enhance the security, integrity, and accessibility of court records, while improving docket control and time management by judges.

According to him, the platform is designed to support, not replace, judicial decision-making by removing administrative bottlenecks that hinder timely justice.

In a keynote address, the Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah, described the introduction of e-filing in Taraba as a welcome development, noting that it reflected the judiciary's resolve to embrace innovation in addressing long-standing challenges in court administration.