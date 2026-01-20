Nigeria: Oborevwori Flags Off N59bn Agbor-Uromi Junction Flyover

Asaba — Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday flagged off the construction of the N59.7 billion Agbor-Uromi Junction Flyover in Agbor, administrative headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area.

At the event of groundbreaking for the project, he described the project as a critical intervention aimed at improving road safety, preserving lives, and boosting economic activities across the state and beyond.

Governor Oborevwori said the flyover was conceived out of the urgent need to address persistent traffic congestion and frequent accidents at the busy Agbor-Uromi Junction, which he noted had, over the years, claimed lives and destroyed property.

According to him, the dangerous intersection among vehicles, motorcycles, and pedestrians on the federal highway, coupled with poor traffic management, made a lasting solution inevitable.

He disclosed that the contract for the design and construction of the flyover had been awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, with a completion timeline of 14 months.

The project, he explained, includes a 1.3-kilometre flyover bridge along the Uromi-Agbor Highway, dual carriageways with two lanes in each direction, ramps, roundabouts, concrete drainage systems, kerbs, and solar-powered streetlight to enhance safety and sustainability.

Oborevwori underscored the importance of the Agbor flyover project, saying: "Anyone travelling from Lagos to the East or from the East to the West must pass through this route. Its importance to the national economy cannot be overstated."

Accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme and other top government functionaries for the ceremony, Oborevwori stressed the strategic importance of the corridor, describing it as a major economic and transportation link connecting the Eastern and Western parts of the Niger Delta, while also serving as a gateway to the North.

He noted that upon completion, the flyover would significantly enhance mobility, reduce travel time, expand economic opportunities, and safeguard the lives of thousands of Nigerians who ply the route daily.

The governor also highlighted the employment opportunities the project would generate for engineers, artisans, labourers, transporters, food vendors, and others across the construction value chain.

Reaffirming his administration's commitment to inclusive and balanced development, Oborevwori said the state government had injected N100 billion as a special intervention fund, allocating N4 billion each to the 25 local government areas for infrastructure development, in addition to other sectoral investments.

He added that Ika South Local Government Area was also benefiting from other major projects, including the N15.4 billion contract awarded for 13.3 kilometres of concrete drainage systems and five kilometres of road construction to address flooding and erosion, as well as the planned N12 billion 15-kilometre Okpe-Abavo-Ekuku-Agbor Road.

"As a government, we award contracts strictly on merit and competence. Excellence will always attract further patronage," the governor assured, expressing confidence that the flyover would be completed within schedule.

Also speaking, former Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, said that President Bola Tinubu was on course with deliberately and courageously steering Nigeria towards a more sustainable and stable economic future, in spite of the initial challenges associated with ongoing reforms.

"Politics aside, Mr President is leading Nigeria towards a more sustainable future. There may be some pain at the beginning, but in a few years, the results will be evident, even while he is still in office," Dr Okowa said.

"I bless God for what I am seeing here today. What is happening in Delta State gives me peace, and that peace is because Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is a good man who has continued to do the right thing. It is well with Nigeria. It is well with Delta State. It is well with Ika Nation."

He listed other key projects, including the Ugbolu-Okpanam Road valued at about N30 billion and the Aboh-Akara concrete road project, saying they underscored the administration's commitment to balanced and inclusive development.

"Indeed, Deltans should celebrate Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. He has a huge basket of projects, many of which have moved from conception to reality," Okowa said while commending the equitable spread of development projects under the Oborevwori administration.

"When the vision was born and I spoke about it in December 2021, some thought I was joking. When it began to manifest in 2022, others thought I was crazy. But I knew God spoke. Today, Governor Oborevwori is proving God right, and that makes me very proud," he said.

Turning to national issues, Okowa urged Nigerians to objectively assess the efforts of President Tinubu, insisting that the economic reforms being implemented are already yielding positive results.

"People may choose not to acknowledge it, but the truth is that Mr President is engineering the Nigerian economy in the right direction," he said.

He also commended Governor Oborevwori for aligning Delta State with the federal government, describing the decision as bold, strategic, and beneficial to the people.