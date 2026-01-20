Nigeria: Troops Frustrate Planned Attacks, Clear Terrorist Hideouts

Abuja — Troops of the Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have foiled planned terrorist attacks, dismantled several insurgent hideouts and recovered a cache of arms and logistics during coordinated operations in the Timbuktu Triangle.

The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, disclosed this in a statement, noting that the operations were carried out on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

According to him, troops advanced from their harbour locations and conducted deliberate, intelligence-driven offensives across identified terrorist enclaves, including Chilaria, Garin Faruk and Abirma.

He explained that the ground assault was effectively supported by the Air Component of OPHK, which provided sustained Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) coverage throughout the operation.

Uba said the close air-ground coordination enabled real-time monitoring of terrorist movements, prevented reinforcement by insurgents and significantly enhanced the precision and confidence of the advancing troops.

"As the operation progressed, troops uncovered and destroyed multiple terrorist camps and recovered items of military and logistical significance," he explained.

These, he said, included Baofeng radios, mobile phones, five AK-47 magazines, several rounds of 7.62 39mm special ammunition, 7.62mm NATO belted ammunition, Boko Haram/ISWAP flags, links of 12.7 108mm ammunition, diesel-powered grinding machines, a large quantity of medical supplies, several bags of grains, a pick-up truck, underground logistics storage facilities, as well as petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) dumps.

He noted that the recovery and destruction of these items further degraded the operational and logistical capabilities of the terrorists operating in the area.

During the advance, Uba said the troops came under armed drone attacks by insurgents around midday.

Despite the threat, the troops maintained their momentum and continued the offensive.

A subsequent attempt by the terrorists to strike in the evening was also decisively repelled, forcing the attackers to withdraw and reaffirming the troops' dominance of the area.

Uba added that despite sustained engagements, troop morale remains high and fighting efficiency continues to be maintained.

While the general security situation in the area has been assessed as relatively calm, it remains unpredictable, with troops maintaining heightened vigilance and a high state of readiness.

The Military High Command, he said, has reaffirmed its resolve to sustain the ongoing operations, stressing that troops remain committed to eliminating terrorist threats, protecting civilians and restoring lasting peace and stability in the North East.

Meanwhile, troops of the Joint Task Force, South-east, Operation Udo Ka, have arrested a suspected high-profile arms dealer during a raid on his residence in Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspect was apprehended during a targeted operation, which also led to the recovery of a vehicle and two Samsung mobile phones believed to be linked to his activities.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed this while presenting the Armed Forces of Nigeria's biweekly operational update in Abuja.

In a related development, Onoja revealed that troops also arrested the wife of a notorious extremist, John Gata, in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

He explained that following her interrogation, she led security forces to a terrorist armoury located at Amadu Village.

At the location, troops recovered a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition, including 13 AK-47 rifles, 38 AK-47 magazines, more than 690 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 36 hand grenades.

The recovered items, he said, are currently in military custody, while the suspect remains under investigation.

Major General Onoja stressed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria continue to collaborate closely with other security agencies, employing both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to address specific security threats, protect citizens and create a safe environment for economic activities to thrive.

He further noted that across various theatres of operation, troops have recovered large quantities of weapons, including automatic firearms, rocket-propelled grenade tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated weapons and materials used in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices.

Several caches of live cartridges and assorted ammunition were also seized.

In Anambra State, Onoja disclosed that troops arrested three members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), at Umunze Community in Orumba South Local Government Area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects belong to the Jukwese IPOB/ESN syndicate operating within the Umunze axis.

He reaffirmed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain resolute in denying terrorists, insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements freedom of action across the country.

According to him, the successes recorded in ongoing operations underscore the determination and resilience of Nigerian troops, who continue to work tirelessly to safeguard the nation.