Nigeria: How Brake Failure Caused Diesel Tanker Accident in Lagos - Fire Service

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) disclosed in a release on Monday evening that brake failure caused a tanker accident on the Apapa-Oshodi Motorway in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state's Fire and Rescue Service had, on Monday, averted a major disaster following a tanker accident on the Apapa-Oshodi Motorway at Liverpool Bridge, Tin Can Island, in the Apapa area of the state.

In a statement to newsmen on Monday evening, the Controller General of the agency, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, confirmed that the tanker had lost control and skidded off the bridgeway.

According to her, the agency received a distress call at about 8:05 a.m. concerning a salvage operation involving a Mack trailer tanker with registration number RBC 98 XK, fully laden with 45,000 litres of diesel.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The tanker lost control while in motion, skidded off the bridgeway and was left hanging precariously on the bridge rail.

"The incident also resulted in a partial spillage of diesel on the bridge, underneath the structure, and into an adjoining drainage channel, raising concerns about a possible fire outbreak or environmental hazard.

"Firefighting crews from the Ajegunle and Sari Iganmu Fire Stations were immediately deployed to the scene," she said.

Adeseye said that upon arrival, responders successfully secured the tanker, preventing it from falling and averting any secondary incident.

"The situation was swiftly brought under control, with all imminent danger completely averted.

"As part of the emergency response, the remaining diesel in the tanker was safely transloaded, while the area was secured to prevent interference by fuel scoopers," she said.

The Controller General said that after the successful completion of the decanting exercise, the tanker was evacuated from the scene.

She said that normal traffic flow had since been restored on the busy motorway.

Adeseye commended the prompt response and professionalism of the firefighters, noting that their swift action prevented what could have escalated into a major disaster.

She reiterated the agency's call on motorists, particularly operators of heavy-duty vehicles, to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles to prevent avoidable accidents. (NAN)