Nigeria: Diesel Tanker Driver Won't Go Unpunished After Apapa Spill - Lastma

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olalekan Bakare-Oki, has said the driver of the diesel tanker that overturned on the Apapa bridge, inward Mile 2, will be sanctioned following investigations into the incident.

A diesel-laden tanker had on Monday overturned on the busy bridge, spilling fuel across the roadway and blocking traffic along the corridor. Videos shared on social media showed residents scooping diesel from the fallen tanker, despite the danger of fire or explosion.

Speaking on Channels Television's Morning Brief on Tuesday, Bakare-Oki said investigations into the incident were being handled by the Nigeria Police Force, assuring that the driver would face consequences.

"It is the responsibility of the Nigerian police to investigate all accidents. I am very sure the investigations are ongoing now. I cannot preempt the decision of the investigation, but I can assure you the driver will not go unpunished," he said.

Bakare-Oki explained that emergency agencies acted swiftly to prevent further danger after the tanker was removed from the bridge.

"Immediately the tanker was removed, the whole area was cleared. Even the Lagos State Fire Service had to spend extra hours ensuring that they cleared all the spilled fuel in order to avert a fire incident," he added.

When asked about the cause of the crash, the LASTMA boss said his agency was awaiting the outcome of police investigations, noting that no preliminary findings had been established by his team.

"We'll await the decision of the police investigation," he said, admitting that LASTMA had no initial conclusions on what led to the accident.

However, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has attributed the crash to brake failure.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Comptroller-General of the agency, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed that the tanker lost control before skidding off the bridge.

She said the quick response of emergency services helped to prevent a major disaster on the heavily trafficked Apapa route, which serves as a key access road to the nation's busiest seaport.

Vanguard News