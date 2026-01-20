Liberia: Boakai, Friedland Seen On Sidelines of Guinea Inauguration

Liberian President Joseph N. Boakai and Mr. Robert Friedland, the majority shareholder of Ivanhoe Atlantic, had an opportunity to engage on the margins of the inauguration of Guinean President Mamady Doumbouya -- a symbolic meeting coming just weeks after Liberia formally ratified and presidentially endorsed Ivanhoe Atlantic's Concession and Access Agreement.

The encounter took place in Conakry on Saturday, January 17, during inauguration ceremonies that drew an unusually high-level gathering of African heads of state, senior diplomats, and international officials. Friedland was at the event with several other Mining Executives. Friedland was also pictured with the official U.S. delegation attending the ceremony, alongside senior representatives of the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Guinea.

While no formal statement was issued by the GOL or Ivanhoe Atlantic on the substance of the Boakai-Friedland interaction, the timing is notable. Liberia's Legislature recently ratified the Ivanhoe Atlantic Concession and Access Agreement granting the company regulated access to the Yekepa-Buchanan rail corridor and Buchanan Port for the transport of ultra-high-grade iron ore from Guinea's Kon Kweni project. President Boakai has since signed the agreement into law, giving Ivanhoe Atlantic the full green light to commence preparatory works and move toward construction in early 2026.

The meeting is the first reported public convergence between Liberia's Head of State and Ivanhoe Atlantic's principal investor since the deal cleared all domestic legal and political hurdles--transforming the project from policy debate into implementation and execution.

President Boakai was among several African leaders in attendance, including Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal, Adama Barrow of The Gambia, Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, who currently chairs the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon, Assimi Goïta of Mali, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, and Paul Kagame of Rwanda. Nigeria was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Regional and multilateral institutions were also represented at the highest levels, including the African Union, ECOWAS, and the African Development Bank Group, underscoring the political significance Guinea attached to the ceremony as it transitions back to constitutional civilian governance.

In a LinkedIn post following the inauguration, Oumar Sylla, Director General of Société des Mines de Fer de Guinée (SMFG), the Guinean subsidiary of Ivanhoe Atlantic, confirmed that a delegation from Ivanhoe Atlantic and SMFG, led by Friedland, participated in the investiture ceremony alongside the U.S. delegation. "This is a new stage for Guinea to which we intend to contribute fully," Sylla wrote.

Members of the U.S. delegation included Mary Daschbach, Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Conakry, and Nick Checker, a senior official in the Bureau of African Affairs at the U.S. State Department.

For Liberia, the convergence of political and commercial actors at the inauguration reflects the increasingly regional and geopolitical dimensions of the Ivanhoe Atlantic project. The agreement operationalizes the 2019 Bilateral Implementation Agreement between Liberia and Guinea, ratified in both countries in 2020 and 2021, which established the legal framework for cross-border transport of minerals through Liberian infrastructure.

President Boakai's attendance at the inauguration, according to the Executive Mansion, reaffirmed Liberia's support for Guinea's transition, regional stability, and deeper economic cooperation. On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Liberian leader held discussions with fellow heads of state and senior officials on regional security, trade, and economic integration, while also engaging with members of the Liberian diaspora resident in Guinea.

The presence of Ivanhoe Atlantic's leadership alongside the U.S. delegation--and Friedland's interaction with President Boakai--signals the project's elevation from a contested legislative issue to a cornerstone of emerging U.S.-Liberia-Guinea economic cooperation. With legislative ratification complete and presidential assent secured, attention now shifts from politics to performance: environmental approvals, infrastructure readiness, and the establishment of Liberia's National Rail Authority ahead of the transition to independent rail operatorship.

As construction preparations move forward, the brief but symbolic meeting in Conakry underscores a new phase in the Ivanhoe Atlantic project--one in which high-level diplomacy, regional integration, and infrastructure execution are now tightly intertwined.