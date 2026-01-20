Liberia: Infrastructure - the Backbone of Economic Prosperity

Liberia's first post-war National Infrastructure Conference, held in Gompa City, Nimba County, has opened a critical national conversation about the country's future--one that places infrastructure at the heart of economic revival, social cohesion, and national rebranding. Officially opened by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai on Monday, January 19, 2026, the conference brought together senior government officials, international development partners, private sector actors, civil society organizations, and technical experts to confront a hard truth: Liberia's development ambitions cannot be realized without fixing its deep and persistent infrastructure deficit.

Held under the theme "Rebranding and Rebuilding through Reconstruction," the conference reflects a growing consensus that Liberia stands at a defining juncture--poised either to leverage infrastructure as a catalyst for inclusive growth or to remain trapped in cycles of underdevelopment driven by poor connectivity, weak urban planning, and fragile service delivery systems.

The country's infrastructure challenges are rooted in history. Fourteen years of civil war decimated roads, bridges, power systems, public buildings, and water facilities. Subsequent shocks--including the Ebola epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic--further exposed structural weaknesses in health systems, urban planning, and social infrastructure. While two decades of peace have brought stability and incremental recovery, the country still lags far behind regional peers in basic infrastructure provision.

Despite its natural resource wealth and youthful population, Liberia continues to struggle with unreliable electricity, poor road connectivity, limited access to safe drinking water and sanitation, low ICT penetration, unplanned urban growth, and minimal climate-resilient infrastructure. These gaps have constrained productivity, discouraged investment, and deepened inequality between urban centers and rural communities.

It is against this backdrop that the National Infrastructure Conference was convened--not merely as a technical forum, but as a strategic platform to rethink how Liberia plans, builds, and governs its infrastructure.

Infrastructure as the Backbone of Economic Prosperity

President Boakai, in his keynote address, framed infrastructure not as a collection of physical assets but as the foundation of national opportunity and confidence.

"Infrastructure is not just physical assets," the President said. "Roads, bridges, energy, water systems, and public buildings are lifelines that shape opportunity, productivity, and national confidence."

He acknowledged that decades of conflict left Liberia with deteriorated roads, unreliable electricity, decayed public buildings, and inadequate access to housing, water, and sanitation--conditions that imposed daily hardship on citizens and constrained economic growth.

Quoting global leaders to underline the economic logic of infrastructure investment, Boakai reminded participants that "economists travel on infrastructure," echoing former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and cited President John F. Kennedy's famous observation: "American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because American roads are good."

For Liberia, the implication is clear: infrastructure is not a consequence of prosperity--it is a precondition for it.

Liberia's Infrastructure Deficit: Roads at the Center of the Crisis

Perhaps the most crippling dimension of Liberia's infrastructure deficit is the lack of road connectivity. Large portions of the country remain effectively isolated during the rainy season, when feeder roads become impassable and rural communities are cut off from markets, schools, and health facilities.

The absence of a reliable national road network has undermined agricultural commercialization, inflated transportation costs, and weakened Liberia's internal trade. Farmers often watch produce rot because they cannot reach markets, while businesses face high logistics costs that erode competitiveness. Socially, poor connectivity has reinforced regional disparities, weakened national integration, and limited citizens' sense of shared economic destiny.

Minister of Public Works Roland Layfette Giddings emphasized this point, noting that cities are expanding without planning and rural areas remain disconnected from economic hubs.

"Liberia is entering a defining phase of national reconstruction, where resilient, inclusive, climate-responsive infrastructure will drive economic growth and social progress," Giddings said. He outlined plans to expand all-weather roads, strengthen bridges, improve drainage and sanitation, and pursue integrated infrastructure development nationwide.

He stressed the urgency of improving farm-to-market roads, coastal highways, affordable road networks, and linkages between energy, transport, and digital infrastructure--arguing that without connectivity, economic viability remains elusive.

The conference also exposed a quieter but equally dangerous problem: unplanned urbanization. Liberia's cities, particularly Monrovia and fast-growing county capitals, are expanding without adequate housing, drainage, sanitation, or zoning systems. The absence of a national land-use plan and spatial development blueprint has undermined orderly growth, increased vulnerability to flooding, and complicated infrastructure investments.

Technical sessions on day one examined legal frameworks for spatial development, sustainable urban planning, and the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure. Experts warned that without coherent spatial master plans--both urban and rural--Liberia risks locking itself into inefficient, costly, and climate-vulnerable development patterns.

International partners, including the European Union, African Development Bank, UNDP, and the UN Resident Coordinator's Office, reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Liberia's infrastructure agenda. Their presence underscored growing international recognition that infrastructure is central to peace consolidation and long-term development.

The keynote speaker, Ghana's Minister of Works, Housing, and Water Resources, Mr. Gilbert Adjei, shared lessons from Ghana's infrastructure journey, highlighting the role of political commitment, institutional coordination, and domestic capacity. While expressing optimism about Liberia's potential, he cautioned that progress requires discipline, planning, and sustained investment.

The National Housing Authority also presented affordable housing and social infrastructure initiatives, drawing comparative lessons from Azerbaijan's rapid post-war reconstruction--demonstrating how deliberate planning can accelerate recovery.

A recurring theme was the need to prioritize Liberian expertise in national development efforts. LMK Geospatial Services, a Liberian-owned firm, showcased how geospatial intelligence, digital engineering, and technology-driven planning could accelerate infrastructure delivery--challenging the notion that solutions must always come from abroad.

Participants welcomed this perspective but also challenged the government to institutionalize local participation, warning that reliance on external contractors without domestic capacity-building perpetuates dependency.

Despite the conference's national importance, the absence of members of Liberia's Legislature--whose seats were reportedly reserved--did not go unnoticed. Given Parliament's constitutional role in approving infrastructure financing, concessions, and legal frameworks, their non-participation raised concerns about political buy-in and continuity.

President Boakai closed by framing infrastructure as a tool for healing and unity in a post-conflict society.

"Years of civil war destroyed infrastructure that symbolized our pride as a country," he said. "While the scars remain, they also present an opportunity to start again and build better. Rebuilding infrastructure is also an act of national healing."

Aligned with the ARREST Agenda, Africa's Agenda 2063, and the Sustainable Development Goals, the country's infrastructure strategy seeks not only growth but equity--ensuring that development reaches rural communities and strengthens social cohesion.

The National Infrastructure Conference has succeeded in diagnosing Liberia's infrastructure crisis and elevating it to the center of national discourse. The challenge now lies in execution: translating dialogue into coordinated planning, financing, and delivery.

The country's economic viability, social cohesion, and national identity are inextricably linked to how it builds roads, powers homes, plans cities, and connects people. The conference is making it clear that rebranding Liberia begins not with slogans, but with concrete, steel, and systems--designed for people, resilience, and shared prosperity.