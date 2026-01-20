Liberia: Govt Upholds Fly Election

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) has decisively upheld the October 24, 2025 elections of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), delivering a major institutional validation of Duku Jallah's election as President and effectively affirming the legitimacy of the current FLY leadership.

The decision follows a directive from the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court for Montserrado County, presided over by His Honour J. Boima Kontoe, which ordered the Ministry to resume administrative hearings into grievances surrounding the elections. After a comprehensive review process, the Ministry concluded that the election was lawful, credible, and procedurally sound.

In its final report submitted to the Court, the Administrative Hearing Committee--constituted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports--confirmed that the election "enjoys a presumption of legality which has not been displaced" and that there exists "no administrative basis to disturb the outcome of the election pending any contrary judicial determination."

The complaint, filed by United Youth for Development Services (UYDS), raised multiple allegations ranging from venue changes to questions about electoral procedures. However, the Committee found no material irregularities capable of affecting the outcome of the election. Separate engagements with the Independent National Elections Commission (INEC) of FLY and the FLY Board of Advisors further reinforced the credibility of the process.

Notably, the Committee observed that the elected FLY leadership, under Duku Jallah, consistently demonstrated good faith, openness, and a willingness to pursue unity and reconciliation, even as aggrieved parties maintained calls for cancellation and rerun without presenting conclusive evidence.

FLY's submissions emphasized that the election was conducted in line with its Constitution and established practices, that no court order existed suspending the process at the time of voting, and that the Independent National Elections Commission properly conducted and declared the results. The Committee accepted these positions, further strengthening the standing of the elected leadership.

Reacting to the ruling, Duku Jallah, President of the Federation of Liberian Youth, described the decision as a victory for youth democracy and institutional integrity.

"This ruling is a clear affirmation of the rule of law and the credibility of youth-led democratic processes in Liberia," Jallah said. "Our focus now is unity, healing, and delivering on the mandate given to us by young people across the country. The doors remain open for collaboration, reconciliation, and progress."

The Committee also noted that the National Legislature had advised the Ministry of Youth and Sports to refrain from interference in FLY's internal affairs, an observation that further underscored the autonomy and legitimacy of the Federation's electoral process.

With the Ministry's ruling now formally submitted to the Court, the administrative phase of the dispute is effectively concluded, cementing Duku Jallah's position as the legitimate President of the Federation of Liberian Youth and setting the stage for a renewed focus on youth development, advocacy, and national engagement.