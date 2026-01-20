Liberia: MCC, Lerc Hold High-Level Talks On Future Electricity Investments

As part of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact development process, a high-level delegation from the United States government agency on Monday, January 19, held technical engagements with the Board of Commissioners and management of the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) at the Commission's offices in Monrovia.

The engagement marks an important step following the MCC Board's decision in December 2025 to reaffirm Liberia's eligibility for a second MCC compact. Discussions focused on Liberia's electricity sector and the potential role of the Commission under a new compact framework.

LERC itself is a direct outcome of Liberia's first Millennium Challenge Compact, highlighting the long-term institutional impact of MCC's partnership with the Government of Liberia. When approved, the proposed second compact is expected to provide significant support to the electricity sector, with an emphasis on expanding nationwide access to reliable and affordable power.

The MCC delegation was led by Ms. Carrie Monahan, Managing Director for Africa at the Millennium Challenge Corporation, and included officials from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning. During the engagement, Ms. Monahan briefed Commissioners on the purpose of the delegation's visit and reaffirmed MCC's mandate of providing grant assistance to eligible countries to promote economic growth and poverty reduction.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She noted that Liberia's first compact was a major success, particularly citing the rehabilitation of the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant, which restored a critical source of renewable energy for the country.

According to Ms. Monahan, Liberia's selection for a second compact reflects the positive outcomes and strong performance achieved under the initial program. She added that MCC is currently awaiting the Government of Liberia's final decision on priority areas of support and stands ready to work closely with LERC in advancing reforms and investments in the electricity sector.

Responding on behalf of the Commission, the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Hon. Claude J. Katta, expressed appreciation to the MCC delegation for the technical engagement. He emphasized that LERC is a flagship success story of the first compact, underscoring how MCC support helped establish a credible and independent electricity regulator in Liberia.

Chairman Katta recalled that the first compact provided critical operational and technical support to the Commission and expressed hope that a second compact would build on those gains.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He recounted progress made by LERC since the close of the first compact, including improvements in Liberia's standing on the African Development Bank (AfDB) Electricity Regulatory Index for Africa and advances toward liberalizing the electricity sector.

Chairman Katta noted that continued technical assistance, particularly in capacity building, would further strengthen LERC's ability to regulate the sector effectively and support Liberia's broader electricity access goals.