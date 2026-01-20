Liberia: CSA, Banks Partner for Bi-Monthly Payment Deal

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) has taken a significant step toward modernizing payroll management for public servants by engaging seven commercial banks in discussions on the feasibility of a bi-monthly salary payment system.

The high-level meeting, held on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, brought together key banking executives and CSA officials to explore ways to enhance efficiency, transparency, and financial well-being for civil servants across government spending entities.

The meeting was convened as part of CSA's broader public-sector reform agenda, aimed at improving service delivery, strengthening financial management, and addressing operational challenges in government payroll administration.

Speaking on the objective of the engagement, Dr. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr., Director-General of the Civil Service Agency, explained that transitioning to a bi-monthly salary structure is intended to ease financial pressures on civil servants and improve morale and productivity.

"This initiative is designed to reduce reliance on borrowing, support our civil servants in managing their personal finances, and ensure timely salary disbursement across ministries, agencies, and commissions," Dr. Joekai said. "By partnering with our banking institutions, we are taking a critical step toward a more efficient, accountable, and responsive public service."

The banks represented at the meeting included International Bank Liberia Limited (IB), Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI), Afriland First Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guarantee Trust Bank (GTBank), Bloom Bank Africa, and Ecobank Liberia Limited. Discussions centered on collaboration strategies, technology integration, and the development of operational protocols to support the proposed bi-monthly salary payment system.

During the engagement, banking executives expressed their willingness to work closely with CSA to ensure the success of the initiative. They highlighted the importance of developing a Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) framework to guide the implementation, defining timelines, responsibilities, and processes for smooth adoption.

One executive remarked, "We are committed to partnering with CSA to ensure that civil servants receive their salaries efficiently and on time. The proposed bi-monthly payment system is a welcome step that benefits both employees and the financial institutions managing these transactions."

CSA officials underscored that the proposed bi-monthly salary system is aligned with ongoing efforts to strengthen governance, accountability, and efficiency in Liberia's public service. By shortening the interval between salary payments, civil servants will experience reduced financial strain, enabling them to plan their expenses more effectively and contribute to economic stability.

"This initiative is about more than just changing pay cycles," Dr. Joekai explained. "It is about creating a reliable, transparent, and efficient system that improves employee satisfaction and ensures that government operations run smoothly. It also strengthens accountability, as banks and CSA will maintain precise records of all disbursements, minimizing errors and delays."

At the conclusion of the meeting, both CSA and the bank executives agreed to collaborate on developing a Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) framework. The SOP is expected to formalize procedures for payroll submission, verification, disbursement, and reporting, ensuring consistent application across all government spending entities.

While specific timelines and operational modalities for the rollout of the bi-monthly payment system are yet to be finalized, CSA officials confirmed that further consultations and technical sessions with the banks will be held in the coming weeks.

"Developing a detailed SOP will allow us to define responsibilities clearly, standardize processes across all ministries, and provide a blueprint for implementation," Dr. Joekai said. "Once finalized, the SOP will ensure that civil servants across Liberia receive their salaries reliably and efficiently, without unnecessary delays."

Financial experts and public-sector analysts have welcomed the move, noting that a bi-monthly salary structure could have a significant positive impact on civil servants' financial management and well-being. By providing more frequent access to income, civil servants will be better able to meet monthly obligations, reduce dependence on informal credit, and improve household financial planning.

Additionally, the partnership between CSA and commercial banks is expected to strengthen operational efficiency within the public sector. Real-time tracking of payroll transactions, centralized record-keeping, and digital reporting mechanisms will minimize errors, reduce administrative burden, and enhance transparency.

"This is a win-win for civil servants and the government," said a banking representative who attended the meeting. "It improves efficiency in payroll processing, ensures accountability, and fosters stronger collaboration between government and financial institutions."

CSA officials confirmed that the development of the SOP and technical consultations with banks would precede the actual rollout of the bi-monthly salary payment system. Once operational, the system will enable civil servants across Liberia's ministries, agencies, and commissions to receive their salaries twice a month, marking a significant modernization of government payroll management.

"The success of this initiative depends on careful planning, collaboration, and adherence to operational protocols," Dr. Joekai said. "We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and a reliable, transparent salary system that meets the needs of Liberia's civil servants."

The initiative also reflects CSA's ongoing commitment to public-sector reforms, including modernization of administrative processes, improved financial governance, and the adoption of innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and service delivery. Analysts believe that the bi-monthly salary system could serve as a model for other countries in the region seeking to reform payroll administration and improve civil-service efficiency.

Bank executives pledged continued technical and operational support, emphasizing the importance of collaboration for successful implementation. "We recognize the significance of this initiative for Liberia's public sector," said a senior banker. "Our goal is to ensure that the payroll system is reliable, secure, and fully aligned with CSA's objectives. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of civil servants and the efficiency of government operations."

CSA confirmed that follow-up meetings will address any technical, operational, or regulatory issues, ensuring the system is fully tested and ready for nationwide deployment. Civil servants and government employees are expected to benefit immediately from improved payroll timelines, enhanced transparency, and more efficient administrative processes.

"This is a major step in modernizing Liberia's public service," Dr. Joekai concluded. "By partnering with our banking institutions, we are building a payroll system that is fair, transparent, and efficient, and that strengthens the overall capacity of our civil service."