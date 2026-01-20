Liberia: UL Entrance Results Show 3,277 Successful Candidates, Females Retain Lead

The University of Liberia (UL) Center for Testing and Evaluation (CTE) has released the results of the November 22, 2025, Undergraduate and Technical & Vocational College entrance examinations, with female candidates continuing to outperform their male counterparts.

According to the CTE, a total of 3,277 candidates, representing 40.97 percent of those who wrote the exams, achieved a successful pass in the Undergraduate category. Of these, 1,747 candidates (53.31 percent) are female, while 1,530 candidates (46.69 percent) are male.

"The November results demonstrate the sustained academic excellence of female students at the University of Liberia," a CTE statement noted. "This is an increase from the previous entrance exam held on July 12, 2025, when 1,415 female candidates (50.41 percent) passed, compared to 1,392 males (49.59 percent)."

For the November 2025 exam, 8,308 candidates registered, of whom 310 (3.73 percent) were absent. A total of 7,998 candidates (96.27 percent) sat the exam. Of those who wrote, 4,339 candidates (54.25 percent) were unsuccessful, 380 candidates (4.75 percent) shaded their exam numbers incorrectly, and 2 candidates (0.03 percent) were disqualified for examination malpractice. Notably, all four visually impaired candidates who took the paper-based undergraduate entrance exam successfully passed.

Candidates are considered successful if they score at least 60 percent in Mathematics and 70 percent in English. All successful candidates, whether through a regular or provisional pass, are eligible to apply for admission.

In the David A. Stratz-Sinje Technical and Vocational College entrance exam, 69 candidates registered. Four candidates (5.8 percent) were absent, and 65 candidates (94.2 percent) wrote the exam. Of those who wrote, 41 candidates (63.08 percent) successfully passed, 2 (3.08 percent) were unsuccessful, and 14 (21.54 percent) qualified for remedial programs in Mathematics, English, or both.

The Graduate School Aptitude Test saw 229 candidates registered, with 218 (95.2 percent) writing the exam. Of these, 132 candidates (60.55 percent) passed successfully, including 89 males (67.42 percent) and 43 females (32.58 percent).

For the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law Aptitude Test, 310 candidates registered, with 298 (96.13 percent) sitting for the exam. Of those, 101 candidates (33.89 percent) passed, 196 (65.77 percent) were unsuccessful, and one candidate (0.34 percent) was disqualified. Among the successful candidates, 70 (67.31 percent) were male and 34 (32.69 percent) were female.

Among UL's colleges, the T.J.R. Faulkner College of Science and Technology recorded the highest number of successful candidates, 1,304 (39.79 percent), followed by the A. Romeo Horton College of Business and Public Administration with 1,163 (35.49 percent) successful candidates.

The November 2025 results indicate an improvement over the July 2025 entrance exam, where only 24 percent of candidates passed, compared to 40.97 percent in the current round. The performance of female candidates continues to highlight their academic strength across multiple UL programs.