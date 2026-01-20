Liberia: Tingban Returns With Big Plans for Liberia's Minerals

Liberia's Minister of Mines and Energy, R. Matenokay Tingban, has returned to the country from the 2026 Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with bold, practical, and transformative plans aimed at repositioning Liberia's mineral sector as a major driver of national development, investment, and shared prosperity.

Speaking to journalists at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) shortly after his arrival, Minister Tingban said Liberia's participation in the high-level global mining forum marked a turning point for the country's long-overlooked mineral potential, particularly in exploration, value addition, transparency, and national equity.

"I want to commend the press for being here," Tingban said. "One of the things I have observed over the years is that the Ministry of Mines and Energy, which is one of the critical engines of government, has not been adequately lifted in the press. So I thank God that you are here today."

The minister described Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner with a genuine interest in Africa's mineral future, noting that Liberia received special attention during the forum.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Saudi Arabia was great, and Liberia was a mile away," he said. "The Minister of Industry and Mines of Saudi Arabia, who served as our principal host, gave us special attention. We had some tête-à-tête discussions, and that is very good for Liberia."

According to Tingban, Saudi Arabia is not merely seeking access to raw minerals but is committed to supporting local processing and value addition, a long-standing aspiration for Liberia.

"They are prepared to invest, and not just invest," he emphasized. "They are prepared to ensure value addition and local production, to add value to our minerals."

Minister Tingban linked Liberia's value-addition agenda directly to recent and ongoing investments in the energy sector, stressing that industrial processing cannot succeed without reliable power.

"We now have energy potential in the country," he said. "Solar energy is coming, hydropower is coming, and the government made a decision that compact funds should go directly to the energy sector. The reason is simple: we are moving to value addition, and value addition requires sufficient power."

He explained that discussions at the FMF showed Africa was collectively moving in the same direction, ending the era of exporting raw materials without domestic benefits.

"I thought I was the only one thinking this way," Tingban said. "But Africa is now saying we must process our raw materials at home."

One of the minister's strongest messages focused on the need to distinguish between mineral riches and verified mineral value.

"People say Liberia is rich, and they are not lying," Tingban said. "But technically, what we have is potential. If you ask what financial value is attached to those minerals, nobody can tell you."

To address this gap, Tingban said Liberia is prioritizing large-scale mineral exploration supported by an Africa-wide initiative backed by Saudi Arabia and the World Bank.

"There is an instrument that needs to be domesticated," he disclosed. "I brought that instrument, and the President of the Republic of Liberia will receive it. Liberia will sign onto it as a member state."

He said the goal is clear: Liberia must know what lies beneath its soil in order to negotiate fairly and confidently.

"If you don't know what is under the ground, you cannot negotiate," Tingban stressed. "Our determination is to graduate from royalty to equity. Equitability is what Liberia needs."

Minister Tingban announced that Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mines is expected to send a delegation to Liberia to support the generation of geoscientific data, a move he described as critical to ending Liberia's disadvantage in mining negotiations.

"When companies come and generate data, they keep it," he explained. "When it's time to negotiate Mineral Development Agreements, they are discussing on top of us because they have the data. This time around, we will generate the data. Our data will be in our hands."

He further revealed plans to establish a National Mining Company, which will serve as the commercial arm of the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

"That company will have equity stake in regions of the country," Tingban said. "We have to take control. We cannot allow our minerals to be in everybody's name."

Addressing the persistent problem of illegal mining, particularly gold smuggling, the minister said the government is preparing a more aggressive response.

"We don't have track of the gold," Tingban admitted. "But this time around, we are going to be very robust. We are putting our team in place and seeking funding to arrest illicit mining activities."

"Transparency, accountability, accessibility, and resilience are key words at the Future Minerals Forum," he said. "Liberia is ready."

He highlighted the launch of an online mining license application system, which eliminates discretion and human interference.

"You are no longer going to carry your application to somebody," Tingban said. "It goes straight into the system. We operate on 'First In, First Access,' and it is generated automatically. That is the first step toward transparency."

Minister Tingban also clarified reports about his planned visit to Israel, confirming that the trip was postponed due to a national program.

"We were invited to Israel to discuss bringing a 60-megawatt solar plant to be positioned in Botota and locked into the grid," he said. "That project will boost the energy sector and support value addition. I will still go to Israel. It is very important."

"There is huge potential," he said. "A lot of investors are lining up. Investment confidence has been built."

He revealed that Saudi partners are expected in Liberia within weeks to advance plans for a gold refinery, ensuring that raw gold no longer leaves the country without processing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They are coming here in two or three weeks' time," Tingban said. "Raw gold will no longer leave Liberia without value being added." He also disclosed plans for bauxite exploration in Maryland County and other areas.

"We have the Kaloken and Kolahun bauxite potentials," he said. "An investor will be coming within a month or two to begin exploration."

In closing, Minister Tingban urged Liberians, particularly the media, to embrace a more nationalistic and constructive approach to national development.

"When you listen to Ghanaians, they promote their country," he said. "But we are always talking bad about our own country, even when good things are happening."

He emphasized that Liberia's progress depends on collective responsibility.

"This country will not be developed by outsiders," Tingban said. "It will be developed by you and me. You play your part, and we play our part."

With renewed investor interest, policy reforms, and a strong push for value addition, Tingban expressed confidence that Liberia's mineral sector is finally moving from theory to action.

"We are no longer just talking," he said. "What we are doing will change the lives of our people."