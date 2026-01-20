Liberia: Lincu Warns Against Alleged Anti-Competitive Practices in Funeral Services Sector Fisheries

Monrovia — The Liberia National Casket Union (LINCU) has called for unity among its members and urged the public to remain vigilant following what it describes as attempts by certain funeral homes to restrict bereaved families from purchasing caskets from independent dealers.

In a press statement issued over the weekend, LINCU accused St. Moses Funeral Home, through its manager and President of the Funeral Homes Association of Liberia, Mr. Moses H. Ahossouhe, of issuing notices to various funeral homes allegedly discouraging or restricting families from buying caskets outside funeral home facilities.

According to the union, the alleged notices amount to anti-competitive coercion and undermine the rights of grieving families to freely choose where to purchase funeral items.

"The Republic of Liberia operates an open market system. No individual or institution has the authority to dictate where bereaved families must purchase caskets or whom they must do business with," LINCU said in its statement.

The union further condemned what it described as intimidation tactics against vulnerable families during periods of grief, warning that any attempt to pressure mourners into signing "commitments" to use specific casket providers is unacceptable.

"A quotation is merely an offer. Families have the inherent right to accept, negotiate, or seek alternatives," the statement noted, adding that funeral homes are only entitled to charge for services they directly render, such as embalming.

LINCU emphasized that its craftsmen and shop owners provide essential and dignified services and vowed that members would remain resolute and continue operating with integrity and professionalism despite the alleged restrictions.

However, responding to the claims, Mr. Moses H. Ahossouhe clarified that St. Moses Funeral Home is not compelling families to purchase caskets exclusively from its parlor.

"I am not forcing any family to buy a casket from St. Moses Funeral Home," Ahossouhe said.

"What we do is advise families on standards. We give them the option, and it would be good for families to purchase a casket that meets acceptable standards."

He denied issuing any directive intended to coerce or restrict families' choices, insisting that the funeral home's priority is to ensure dignity and quality in funeral services.

Despite this clarification, LINCU maintained that the notice circulated to funeral homes had the effect of discouraging families from patronizing independent casket shops and called on relevant authorities to take note of the situation.

The union also appealed directly to the public, including foreign nationals residing in Liberia, not to succumb to pressure.

"Do not be afraid. Do not allow any business to bully or force you into surrendering your freedom of choice," LINCU stated.

"You are legally and morally entitled to patronize any casket shop you deem fit, based on quality, price, and compassion."

The development has reignited debate over competition, consumer rights, and ethical practices within Liberia's funeral services industry.