Liberia: Elizabeth Fayiah Takes Helm of Fewlec, Vows Unity, Gender Equality and Fight Against Power Theft

Monrovia — Elizabeth Falkornia Fayiah has been officially inaugurated as President of the Female Workers of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (FEWLEC), pledging inclusive leadership, women's empowerment, and a united campaign against power theft as part of efforts to strengthen LEC and Liberia's energy sector.

Delivering her inaugural address on Friday, January 16, 2026, at the Monrovia City Hall in Sinkor, Fayiah described her election as "a collective triumph for women who believe in progress, unity, and purposeful leadership," rather than a personal victory.

She expressed gratitude to God, FEWLEC members, senior management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), the founders of the association, and the election committee for conducting what she termed a free, fair, and transparent process. Fayiah also commended her fellow contestants, calling for reconciliation and collaboration following the election.

"The time for competition has ended; now is the time to work together for the good of our association," she said. "There is truly nothing for us without us."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Fayiah used the occasion to recognize the role of women in national leadership, paying tribute to the Senate Pro Tempore as a symbol of perseverance and inspiration for Liberian women aspiring to higher office.

Outlining her vision, the newly inducted president emphasized that her leadership would be service-driven rather than positional, with a focus on strengthening the voice, visibility, and value of women within LEC. She unveiled a platform centered on reconciliation and unity, empowerment and capacity strengthening, equality and fair representation, safety and dignity at the workplace, inclusiveness, work-life balance for mothers and caregivers, and accountability.

Among key commitments, Fayiah promised to advocate for technical training, mentorship, and leadership development for women; push for merit-based promotions and fair representation in decision-making; and work with management to address harassment, discrimination, and welfare concerns affecting female employees.

She also announced plans to collaborate with LEC management to support mothers and caregivers by creating spaces at workstations where they can attend to their children during lunch breaks.

Turning to sector-wide challenges, Fayiah declared that FEWLEC would take a leading role in combating power theft, which she described as a major threat to LEC's sustainability and Liberia's development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As mothers, sisters, and community leaders, women are uniquely positioned to educate families and communities about the dangers and consequences of power theft," she said, noting that FEWLEC would partner with management to raise awareness in communities, schools, and women's groups.

She stressed that fighting power theft would protect LEC's resources, enable faster grid expansion, and improve electricity reliability nationwide.

Fayiah thanked male colleagues, gender champions, and partners for their support, stressing that women's advancement is a development issue that benefits institutions and the nation as a whole.

Addressing young women in attendance and those watching, she encouraged them to pursue leadership boldly and confidently, assuring them that "leadership is within your reach."

The ceremony was attended by Hon. Rugie Yatu Barie, Deputy Managing Director for Operations of LEC, members of the senior management team, FEWLEC members, partners, and representatives of the media.

Fayiah concluded her address with a call for unity and determination, pledging to lead with integrity, empathy, and purpose.

"Together, we will rise, we will lead, and we will succeed," she said.

She ended with the rallying cry: "Long live FEWLEC. Long live LEC. Aluta continua."