Liberia: Pfmu Launches Electronic Portal to Modernize Donor-Funded Project Payments

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia(GoL), through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), has launched the Project Financial

Management Unit (PFMU) Electronic Payment Request Submission Portal, a digital system aimed at improving transparency, efficiency and accountability in the management of donor-funded projects, a major step toward strengthening public financial governance.

The portal was officially unveiled on Friday, January 16,2026 at the Cape Hotel in Mamba Point, bringing together senior government officials, development partners, project coordinators, financial managers and representatives of Project Implementation Units (PIUs) from across the country.

The new platform replaces the long-standing paper-based payment request system, which has for years been criticized for delays, inefficiencies, weak document management and audit vulnerabilities.

Through the portal, PIUs can now submit, track and manage payment requests electronically, from initial submission to approval and disbursement.

Speaking at the launch, PFMU Director at MFDP, Papin Daniels, described the portal as a critical response to persistent operational and audit challenges confronting the government.

"The PFMU provides centralized financial management services for about 90 percent of all donor-funded projects in Liberia," Mr. Daniels said. "Over the years, the volume of paper documents created serious challenges in filing, archiving, and retrieval, especially during audits."

Mr. Daniels recalled that those challenges were compounded by the October 23, 2023 fire that gutted the PFMU offices, destroying or damaging large volumes of financial records.

"When auditors ask for documents and you cannot produce them on time, those expenditures are declared ineligible and become a liability for the government," he said.

"That experience made it clear that digitization was the only sustainable way forward."

Under the new system, PIUs upload scanned payment documents directly onto the portal.

Submissions are instantly acknowledged, reviewed for compliance and tracked in real time. The platform automatically rejects incomplete requests, a feature officials say will significantly improve compliance and reduce processing delays.

"With this system, you no longer need to move from office to office or make repeated follow-up calls," Mr. Daniels explained. "You can log in at any time and see exactly where your request is in the process."

Previously, the average processing cycle for a payment request was about six working days, largely due to physical handling of documents.

Officials say the electronic system is expected to significantly shorten turnaround times while strengthening audit trails.

The portal was developed by Kwagei Group, a Liberian-owned digital transformation company.

Presenting the system, the company's Founder and CEO, Kpetermeni T. Siakor, described the initiative as a landmark achievement for donor-funded project management in Liberia.

"This platform aligns with a broader national push toward digital transformation, transparency, and efficiency," Mr. Siakor said. "It reduces reliance on paper systems that are vulnerable to errors, delays, and even disasters."

He disclosed that the portal is built on Kwagei's proprietary digital product, Leeneh, which supports enterprise resource planning, workflow automation, accounting, document management, and project tracking.

According to Mr. Siakor, the system was jointly designed with PFMU to reflect existing government workflows rather than impose an external model.

Senior MFDP officials at the launch welcomed the initiative as a bold reform in public financial management.

Deputy Controller and Accountant General for Technical Services, Ms. Aleda T. Teah, said the portal reinforces the government's commitment to accountability. "This is a significant step toward strengthening public financial management, and we hope it leads to faster processing and better compliance," she said.

Senior Compliance Analyst in the Office of the Assistant Minister for Expenditure, Ms. Wonneh Lowen, also praised the move, noting that it will reduce paperwork and improve efficiency across ministries and agencies.

Representative of Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine K. Nganfuan described the portal as more than a technological upgrade.

The launch featured a live demonstration of the system, including secure login with two-factor authentication and real-time tracking of audit feedback and approval status.

Representatives of PIUs welcomed the innovation but called for continued training and simplified user manuals to support smooth implementation. With donor audits scheduled in the coming months, officials expressed confidence that the portal will significantly improve document retention, audit readiness and donor confidence.

