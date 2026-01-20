Liberia: Agriculture Ministry Honors Outstanding Farmers At National Agriculture Fair 2025

The Ministry of Agriculture has presented awards to outstanding farmers and agribusiness innovators following the successful conclusion of the National Agriculture Fair (NAF) 2025 held from December 9 -13, 2025 in Ganta, Nimba County.

The five-day national event drew more than 300 farmers and agricultural stakeholders from across Liberia, who showcased a wide range of farm products, technologies and innovations.

The fair served as a key platform to promote quality production, value-added practices, market readiness, and innovation in Liberia's agricultural sector.

A total of 25 awards were presented, including seven Special Awards and 18 Value Chain Awards, recognizing excellence in food crops, cash crops, fruit crops, livestock, fisheries/aquaculture, and agricultural innovation.

The awards were presented following a transparent, competitive evaluation process conducted by a dedicated subcommittee co-chaired by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Participants were assessed using clear criteria that focused on product display quality, freshness and ripeness, uniformity and visual appeal, and market readiness, including packaging and labeling.

Results from the evaluation highlighted strong performance across several counties, with Nimba County emerging as the top performer, winning all 7 Special Awards and 10 Value Chain Awards across categories such as cash crops, food crops, livestock, and fisheries. Other counties also recorded notable achievements: Margibi County - 3 Value Chain Awards, Montserrado County - 2 Value Chain Awards, Bomi County - 1 Value Chain Award, Grand Bassa County - 1 Value Chain Award, Sinoe County - 1 Value Chain Award

Special Awards included prestigious honors such as President Farmer of the Year, Minister of Agriculture Best Farmer, UN Women Best Female Farmer, and FAO Best Agricultural Innovator.

Award packages comprised rice mills, cassava processors, power tillers, motorized sprayers, wheelbarrows, destoners, and other productivity-enhancing equipment.

At the awards presentation, Minister Edward Perry, National Coordinator for NAF 2025, reaffirmed the government's commitment to empowering farmers, promoting innovation, and accelerating agricultural transformation, in line with national food security and economic development goals.

He thanked development partners for making the awards possible and noted that the fair goes beyond showcasing Liberia's agricultural potential to motivate farmers to compete and improve productivity, and to inspire others, particularly young people, to engage in agriculture and participate in future editions of the fair.

The Ministry congratulates all award winners and participants for their dedication and contributions, emphasizing that their achievements reflect Liberia's growing potential for a resilient, inclusive, and market-oriented agricultural sector.