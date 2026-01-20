Liberia School of Law Appoints Gerald D. Yeakula, Sr. As Vice President

Monrovia — The Liberia School of Law (LSL) has announced the appointment of Gerald D. Yeakula, Sr., Esq. as its new Vice President, a move expected to further strengthen the institution's academic leadership and commitment to excellence in legal education.

In a letter conveying the appointment, Francis S. Korkpor, Sr., Chair of the LSL Board of Trustees, said the Board and Management look forward to working closely with Professor Yeakula to advance the school's mission of providing Liberians with access to first-rate legal education.

Assistant Professor Yeakula brings to the position a wealth of academic, professional, and institutional experience, underpinned by a strong record of leadership, scholarship, and service. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Laws (LLD) at the University of Pretoria, South Africa, with research focused on international cooperation against illicit financial flows and its role in advancing the right to development in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

He holds a Master of Laws (LLM) in Human Rights and Democratization in Africa from the University of Pretoria, as well as a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and a Bachelor of Science in Economics, both from the University of Liberia.

Before his appointment, Assistant Professor Yeakula served as a member of the LSL Faculty, where he made significant contributions to teaching, research, and academic development. His elevation to Vice President is expected to enhance the school's capacity in academic administration, research advancement, and student development.

The Liberia School of Law extended its warm congratulations to Assistant Professor Yeakula and expressed confidence in his leadership as he assumes this key role at one of the country's premier legal institutions.