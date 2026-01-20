Liberia: UMC Gompa District Conference Opens 74th Session As Bishop Quire Calls for Renewed Commitment

Ganta City — The 74th Session of the Gompa District Conference of the Liberia Annual Conference, the United Methodist Church officially opened with a powerful spiritual charge as Resident Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr. challenged the clergy and lay delegates to recommit themselves to the Church's God-given mission at a critical moment in history.

Opening the Conference, Bishop Quire reminded participants that the mission of the United Methodist Church in Liberia remains clear: to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.

"All is not lost. The United Methodist Church in Liberia will remain steadfast and unshaken until the Kingdom of God comes. Despite challenges and uncertainties, the Church continues to stand as a living witness to God's faithfulness, grounded in hope, resilience, and unwavering trust in His promises."

Preaching on the theme: "A Call to Serve the Lord in Such a Time as This," the Bishop anchored his message in Esther 4:12-17, emphasizing that the gathering of the Conference was neither accidental nor routine, but divinely appointed.

Bishop Quire stressed that God often positions His servants strategically long before crises emerge. Drawing parallels with Queen Esther's placement in the royal palace, he urged the Church to recognize its responsibility as an instrument of hope, justice and moral leadership in challenging times.

"God positions His people before the crisis comes, not after calling on delegates to view their leadership as purposeful rather than coincidental," he stated.

The Resident Bishop cautioned the Church against silence in the face of social, moral, and spiritual challenges confronting society today. He referenced Mordecai's warning to Esther, he emphasized that silence during moments of injustice weakens the Church's prophetic witness.

According to Bishop Quire, the present moment demands courage over comfort and action over hesitation. He reminded the Conference that faithful service to God requires sacrifice, pointing to Esther's willingness to risk her life for her people.

"Faithful leadership always carries a cost," he said, encouraging leaders to choose obedience even when it requires personal or institutional sacrifice.

He further emphasized the importance of spiritual preparation, describing the Conference as a sacred moment of alignment where prayer must guide planning and discernment must precede decision-making.

The Liberia Area leader highlighted Esther's call for fasting and prayer before approaching the king as a model for the Church today. Bishop Quire called the 74th Gompa District Conference to renew its commitment to Christ, strengthen the integrity of the Church and response boldly to God's assignment for this generation,

"The Gompa District Conference will rise again, strengthened by faith and renewed purpose. Guided by God's sustaining grace, the gates of Hades shall never prevail against the Gompa District Conference, for it stands upon the solid foundation of Christ and the enduring mission of His Church."

Meanwhile, the Conference continues with worship services, reports and deliberations aimed at strengthening the life and mission of the United Methodist Church across the Gompa District.