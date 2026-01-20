Liberian Forward Johnson Kolako Jr. Pens Deal With Kosovo's FC Drenica

Kosovo Super League outfit FC Drenica has officially announced the acquisition of Liberian striker Johnson Kolako Jr., bolstering its attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

The move marks a significant step for Kolako, who arrives in Skenderaj with high expectations as the club seeks to cement its position in the top flight.

In an official statement released via the club's social media channels, the management expressed confidence in the forward's ability to impact the squad.

"Johnson joins the team with great ambitions to give his maximum contribution," the club stated. "Welcome to Skenderaj, Johnson. Good luck."

A Fresh Start After Bulgarian Setbacks

The transfer represents a crucial "reset" for the former Spartak Varna forward. Kolako's previous stint in the Bulgarian top division was marred by a recurring injury crisis that hindered his ability to find a consistent rhythm.

Statistical records from his time in Bulgaria paint a frustrating picture for the talented striker:

He was Sidelined for over 11 consecutive matches due to injury and Managed only three appearances upon his return to fitness.

The forward again suffered a subsequent injury that ruled him out for an additional 14 matches.

Following in Familiar Footsteps

Kolako is not the first Liberian to call the Bajram Aliu Stadium home. He follows in the footsteps of fellow Liberian international defender Prince Balde, who previously enjoyed a successful stint with the club.

Now fully recovered and cleared for action, Kolako is expected to spearhead Drenica's frontline.

His primary objective will be to rediscover the clinical scoring form that initially earned him a move to Europe, while helping his new side pursue a competitive finish in the Kosovo Super League.

As the season approaches, Liberian football fans will be keen to see if Kolako can put his injury woes behind him and re-establish his reputation as a potent goal-threat on the Balkan Peninsula.