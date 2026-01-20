Nigeria: I Feel Safe Because the President Is My Neighbour - Tiwa Savage

20 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Friday Omosola

The songstress also spoke about her career and motherhood.

Speaking during an interview on the Flow With Korty podcast, which was posted on YouTube on Sunday, songstress Tiwa Savage revealed a rather interesting fact about her neighbourhood.

The singer, who reportedly recently purchased a three-bedroom apartment in London, said this while responding to a question about the tight security in her current neighbourhood.

The mother of one said, "To be honest, this is like my temporary place. I'm building well, I bought somewhere, but it's not ready till next year.

"So this is like my safe haven till then. I feel safe, actually. I actually feel a little bit important because the President's house is in front."

Enter Jamil

The "Celia" hitmaker also revealed during the interview, which featured her son, Jamil Balogun, and his nanny, Marika, that she initially hoped for a daughter.

She admitted that this preference made it difficult for her to bond with Jamil after his birth in 2015.

"Honestly, I didn't bond with my son for the first year or two. I always wanted a girl. They told me it was a boy, and I started crying. So, when he came, he was always crying, and my body didn't snap back.

"I looked horrible. I was supposed to do a campaign with Pepsi at the time, and they turned me away. And I just thought, 'This boy has destroyed me.' But now, he is my best friend," said the "Dangerous Love".

She added that her priority was to raise Jamil to become a kind and respectful man who treats women with care and dignity.

"I always tell him, your mum suffered too, make sure you treat any girl like a queen. It is very important for me to raise him as a good man. He is going to make mistakes; he is not perfect. But at the core of him, I want him to be kind," she added.

