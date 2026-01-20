Nigeria: Authorities in Kaduna State Deny the Kidnapping of More Than 100 Faithful From Several Christian Churches

Abuja — "The news is completely false; we have no evidence of any such attack," said Sule Shuaibu, Commissioner for Internal Security in Kaduna State, refuting to the press the reports of the alleged kidnapping of 163 faithful. This mass kidnapping reportedly took place on Sunday, January 18, in Kurmin Wali, a community in the Kajuru area of Kaduna State, while several religious services were being held simultaneously: a mass at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), another at a community belonging to the Cherubim ae Seraphim denomination, and another at a Catholic parish.

After stating that Kaduna State authorities had investigated the area and found no evidence of a mass kidnapping, Sule Shuaibu declared, "we will not tolerate the spread of such false information." "Our men have found no evidence of attacks or mass kidnappings in the Kajuru area," said Muhammad Rabiu, Kaduna Police Chief, adding that he believes those who spread false information are trying to plunge Kaduna State into chaos. Speaking to reporters after the State Security Council meeting on January 19, the police chief challenged those who spread false information to provide a list of the names of those kidnapped.

The report of the alleged mass kidnapping was initially spread by John Hayab, president of the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria. However, the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enoch Kaura, insisted on the veracity of the kidnappings and stated that CAN is compiling a list of the abducted individuals to present to the authorities. Catholic Church sources contacted by Fides say that the Episcopal Conference of Nigeria has not received any information about these kidnappings.