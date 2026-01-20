Africa: Face of Africa 2026 - Gov Lawal Accepts Leadership Nomination

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has expressed gratitude following his nomination for the 2026 Face of Africa Leadership Awards, organised by Triangle International Magazine.

He described the recognition as an honour for both his administration and the people of the state.

Speaking during his acceptance speech at Government House, the governor said the nomination reflected a careful assessment by the organisers and reaffirmed his commitment to leadership that delivers tangible results.

He dedicated the honour to the people of Zamfara, noting that the recognition went beyond personal achievement.

"On behalf of the good people of Zamfara State, I want to thank you for finding me worthy of this award. It is not something we take for granted.

"I believe you must have done your homework to be able to get to where we are," Lawal said.

The Face of Africa Leadership Awards recognises public office holders and private sector leaders across the continent whose leadership is considered impactful in governance, development, and service delivery.

Lawal's nomination places Zamfara among states being spotlighted for governance reforms and renewed public engagement.

The governor acknowledged the organisers for what he described as an objective evaluation process, adding that the decision to nominate him demonstrated confidence in his leadership direction.

According to him, the award also provides an opportunity to highlight Zamfara State's progress and potential.

"To the extent that you zeroed your mandates and decided I should be the one to receive this award, I want to thank you.

"It is an opportunity to be there and, of course, to showcase what Zamfara is all about," he said.

Since assuming office, Lawal's administration has emphasised rebuilding public trust, restoring critical infrastructure, and addressing security and social challenges in the state.

Observers note that the nomination may further strengthen Zamfara's visibility on national and continental platforms.

Triangle International Magazine, the organiser of the awards, said the 2026 edition would celebrate leadership that demonstrates accountability, inclusiveness, and a commitment to long-term development across Africa.

The award ceremony, to be held in London later in the year, is expected to bring together political leaders, business executives, and development stakeholders from across the continent, offering a platform for dialogue on leadership and governance in Africa.