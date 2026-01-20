Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns Mompha's Associate Over Alleged N206m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday dragged a businessman, Sarumi Babafemi, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court over alleged N206 million fraud.

Babafemi, said to be an associate of social media celebrity Ismail Mustapha (Mompha), was charged alongside his companies. 606 Autos Ltd, 606 Music Ltd and Splash Off Entertainment Ltd,

They are standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, concealment and transfer of proceeds of crime to the tune of N206 million.

EFCC alleged that the defendant, who is the Managing Director of the companies, conspired with Mompha and two others, Ridwan Allison and Richard Ugbah (still at large), to conceal the origin of funds and transfer the proceeds of unlawful activities.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendant, between 2013 and 2018, used his companies in Lagos to conceal the origin of funds.

He alleged that the defendant also transferred the sum of N37.6 million to one Omojadesola Allison, knowing that the money formed part of crime proceeds.

The prosecution said that the alleged offences contravene the provisions of sections 332(1) and 323(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The prosecutor, Mr Ayanfe Ogunsina, urged the court to fix a date for the commencement of the trial and prayed that the defendant be remanded at the correctional centre.

In reaction, defence counsel, Mr Kunle Adegoke (SAN), informed the court that he had only received the charge the previous day, adding that he had worked overnight to prepare an application for bail.

He urged the court to release the defendant to him and assured that he would produce him on the next adjourned date.

Justice Rahman Oshodi, consequently, granted the application and ordered that the defendant be released to his counsel upon the filing of an affidavit of undertaking to produce him in court on the next adjourned date.

The court adjourned the case until March 24 for trial.