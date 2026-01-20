Nigeria: Court Adjourns Trial of Anthony Joshua's Driver

The Sagamu Magistrate Court in Ogun has adjourned the trial of Adeniyi Kayode, the 46-year-old driver involved in the fatal accident that killed Nigerian-born boxing star Anthony Joshua's close friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, to February 25, 2026.

Recall that on December 29, 2025, the Lexus SUV driven by Kayode and conveying the renowned boxer and his two friends, had a collision with a stationary truck along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Ayodele and Ghami died instantly, while Anthony Joshua and the driver sustained minor injuries.

Kayode is facing four charges including dangerous, negligent driving and driving without a valid licence.

He was remanded in custody on January 2, 2026, and later granted bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties.

Kayode's case was initially scheduled for hearing at the Court, but adjourned due to the absence of one of the witnesses.

The prosecuting counsel Richard Nigiwe informed the court that "they have four witnesses, but only three were in attendance."

Nigiwe said that the adjournment was necessary to allow the prosecution "to duplicate the case file and present it to the Attorney General of the State through the Department of Public Prosecution for advice."

But the defence counsel, Olalekan Abiodun, objected to the development.

He stated that the prosecution "had enough time to do so prior to this date."

However, the magistrate ruled that "in the interest of justice, the case should be adjourned to 25th February, 2026," and directed the prosecuting counsel to duplicate the file and submit it to the Attorney General's office.